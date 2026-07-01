A Ghanaian man allegedly drowned while trying to rescue a pig during severe flooding on June 29, 2026, in the Greater Accra Region

According to one of his brothers, they have yet to find his body and have been searching in places they believe he could have carried him to

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video mourned with the brothers for their loss and cautioned against such acts when it rains

A Ghanaian man has reportedly passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026, while he was attempting to remove a pig that floodwaters had carried during the heavy downpour.

In a video on X, the brother and other relations of the deceased were searching for his lifeless body in the waters a day after the rain, which flooded several areas in the Greater Accra Region.

A man reportedly dies after floodwaters carried him while he was trying to save a drowning pig. Photo credit: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

The brother of the deceased recounted what led to his death and cautioned Ghanaians against such acts.

"We lost one of our brothers to the floods. We have been looking for his body since June 29, 2026. Today is June 30, 2026, and we have still not found him. Our brother saw a pig in the floodwaters and attempted to retrieve it for pork but was carried away by the water."

"When you see water carrying items away, don't try to save them. No matter how valuable the items are, your life is more important," he added.

As of the time of publication, it is not known if they had found the lifeless body of their brother.

Meanwhile, several people were reported dead due to the heavy downpour in the nation's capital.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens mourn man who died due to floods

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@dirgen_da_xii said:

"By now the pig sef no die."

@Gh101Report wrote:

"How much does your mouth sweet you that you risk your life to jump into floodwater to catch a pig?"

@Twenty2three3_ said:

"Yeyyyy what your man go tell God😂😂😂. Adey chase pig wey I d!e😂. I swear if Angel Gabriel no give you 500 lashes change my name 😂😂😂."

@woshoaleft wrote:

"All na poverty cos🤦🏾‍♂️."

@efiejollof said:

"I said it. I said that some people will lose their lives just trying to retrieve things from the flood, even though they can clearly see it's dangerous. Hmm."

@kwabena_loyalty wrote:

"People don’t grasp the power water current carries, and this is the outcome of such ignorance."

@KSnetne said:

"This is a heavy, heartbreaking lesson. When people say 'floodwaters don't care about your plans,' this is exactly what they mean. A pig, a car, a phone, or a household appliance can always be replaced, but a human life is completely irreplaceable. Huge respect to the grieving brother for having the strength to warn the public while searching for his sibling. Please, let's value our lives above everything else when it rains!"

@august_wealth wrote:

"In the quest to rescue the pig, you lose your life."

@AmenorviEsenam said:

"Why do people underestimate the power of water?"

A woman and two children were found dead in Dome during the June 29 floods in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Woman and children found dead in floodwaters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport networks disrupted.

Authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and follow emergency instructions.

Source: YEN.com.gh