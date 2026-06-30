President John Mahama surveyed the June 29 flooding in Accra from the air, with the presidency sharing a video of the aerial tour on social media

Preliminary data showed approximately 140 millimetres of rain fell on Accra on June 29, more than double the highest single-day rainfall recorded in 2024

Mahama attributed part of the flooding to climate change and human behaviour, declining to accept direct responsibility for the disaster

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On the evening of June 29, as Ghanaians counted the cost after the worst flooding in recent years, the presidency shared a well-produced video of President John Mahama's time in the air observing the flooding devastation.

Ghanaians did not take kindly to this, especially the post accompanying the video when it was shared on social media.

President John Mahama surveys the June 29 flooding in Accra from the air. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama indicated that rainfall recorded on June 29 was among the highest experienced in several years.

"Preliminary data indicates that approximately 140 millimetres of rain fell on Accra. By comparison, the highest single-day rainfall recorded last year was about 56 millimetres."

The president, however, shied away from taking responsibility for the flooding, saying some aspects of the problem were beyond control "because it is driven by changing climatic conditions."

Mahama also singled out human behaviour, suggesting that people were preventing the state from taking appropriate action.

"The irresponsible actions of a few individuals end up putting entire communities at risk."

How did Ghanaians react to Mahama's helicopter ride?

These comments from the president upset some Ghanaians, who called his response disappointing.

Comments on X and Facebook accused Mahama of not taking ultimate responsibility for the devastation.

"Disappointing statement. We voted you in to fix problems not complain to us!"

"President is blaming nature and citizens but not himself or his government We’re lost!"

"You were elected to put systems in place to keep citizens in check, do it and stop blaming the citizens."

"Terrible terrible comms. Wow I can’t believe this is the best thing you could come up with in such devastating times."

The president says Accra received 140 millimetres of rainfall in the aftermath of the flooding. Credit: NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

Others also reminded that the state was ultimately complicit in the flooding he was observing from the skies.

People have consistently been allowed to develop structures in waterways and on wetlands over the last decade.

"The root cause is why are you and your people allowing people to build in waterways in the first place?"

"Mr. President, our Ministers, MCE's & DCE's must resign without excuses if they're not able to tackle existing issues they came to inherit."

Ultimately, people want to se the government reduce the PR reaction to pressing issues and be more proactive.

Mahama was accused of engaing in content creation instead of good governance.

"Do something about those areas and stop the content creation na people are dying!"

"Everything be content opportunity give you"

Fire service rescues 479 People

YEN.com.gh reported that the fire service rescued 479 people over three days of intense emergencies involving flooding, fires, and a building collapse in Accra and Tema.

Despite the large-scale rescue operations involving multiple agencies, five deaths and one missing person were recorded from the flooding.

Key incidents included mass evacuations at Tse Addo and Adabraka–Odawna, as well as a fuel tanker fire and a market blaze.

Source: YEN.com.gh