Parliament member for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, responded to a constituent who accused him of failing to visit flood victims in his area

The resident claimed in a viral interview with a blogger that the lawmaker did not show up to check on the community or assess the heavy drainage damage

The lawmaker posted a photograph showing himself embracing the same woman during his visit to the community to clear his name

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has publicly responded with evidence after a resident accused him of failing to visit constituents affected by recent flooding.

John Dumelo addresses accusations of neglecting flood victims in Ayawaso West Wuogon, providing evidence of his community visit amidst a social media debate. johndumelo/X, KSS/Instagram

Source: UGC

The woman had claimed in a viral interview that the lawmaker was completely absent during their time of distress.

In her viral interview with a blogger, the resident also blamed the severe flooding on a newly constructed apartment building.

She alleged that the structure was built directly over a drainage channel, blocking the natural flow of water in the area.

John Dumelo drops proof of community visit

In a swift reaction, John Dumelo took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) to address the viral video directly. To clear his name, the lawmaker quoted the interview clip and attached a clear photograph of himself hugging the same woman during his community tour.

The post quickly sparked intense debate across social media networks, with online users divided over the exchange. While some defended the lawmaker, others argued that the photograph did not solve the broader structural drainage issues affecting the constituency.

The X post below contains the photo John Dumelo shared in response to a woman who claimed he never visited the flood scene.

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's evidence

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

j_osephakx said:

"Herrrrr nipaaaa😂."

sirlordmontana wrote:

"As for @johndumelo1, I don’t know who is sponsoring him and who is his personal advisor, but the way that guy dey perform it’s so serious .. if every MP is doing as he is doing like by now so many places and problems have been solved."

acquah_247 stated:

"Evidence dey🤣."

cleopatrabudu commented:

"Eeeeeee human beings are ungrateful. You see what Kwame A-Plus was talking about if they did it to Jesus Christ, how much more u hmmmmmm just see her face."

dagabiemufty added:

"Why Kwame A-Plus no go diss you people?😂😂😂😂😂😂."

A Plus jabs John Dumelo over floods

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, took a swipe at fellow MP John Dumelo for pretending to care about solving Ghana's flooding crisis.

His comments came after Ghana suffered the devastating effects of heavy rainfall in recent days.

The downpour caused widespread flooding across Accra, destroying homes, displacing residents and disrupting daily life in several communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh