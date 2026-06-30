Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, took a swipe at John Dumelo over his response to Ghana's flooding crisis

Heavy rains in Accra caused widespread flooding and destruction of properties, displacing residents and disrupting daily life across several communities

President John Mahama approved the disbursement of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims affected by the floods

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has taken a swipe at fellow MP John Dumelo for pretending to care about solving Ghana's flooding crisis.

A Plus addresses the devastating floods in Accra and weighs in on John Dumelo's response as the crisis continues to spark national debate. Image credit: We Love Ghana/Eagle Eye Media (X)

Source: Twitter

His comments came after Ghana suffered the devastating effects of heavy rainfall in recent days.

The downpour caused widespread flooding across Accra, destroying homes, displacing residents and disrupting daily life in several communities.

Emergency services were stretched as rescue operations were launched across the capital to evacuate trapped residents.

In response to the crisis, President John Mahama directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods, according to a statement.

The Facebook statement announcing President Mahama's directive to release GH¢300 million to support flood victims is below.

A Plus jabs John Dumelo over flood remarks

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, A Plus was seen addressing concerns over the heavy rainfall that caused widespread damage across Accra.

The MP first indicated that there was nothing more President Mahama could do under the circumstances than offer sympathy and condolences to those affected.

He then took a slight jab at John Dumelo for pretending to have solutions to the crisis.

He said:

"There are good guys like John Dumelo wearing shorts and wellington boots, pretending as though they can make some changes but they can't."

A Plus later backtracked and clarified his statement, adding:

"But I like the honesty from John Dumelo when he bluntly told a constituent that he cannot deliver on some solutions. I have to commend John and it is important we tell people the truth."

The X video of A Plus's comments on the flooding crisis is below.

Reactions to A Plus's comments on flooding

A Plus's remarks sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Ghanaians using the moment to call for stronger leadership and better urban planning.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@angelkwame wrote:

"We're not asking for much. All we want is proper drainage systems, free public bins for waste disposal, better roads, well-planned wetland development, and a 50-year master plan for Accra. But all we get in return are insults and leaders with no vision."

@DannychristM said:

"An MP cannot solve the flooding problem. It's either the MCE, Mayor, Regional Minister or President. That is why we need to vote for MCEs."

@madison_ben5 indicated:

"The indiscipline can't be fixed with a human face. It needs strong leaders with balls who believe in doing the right thing."

@AfyaJayne commented:

"We put you there as leaders to make laws, create systems and enforce them, among others. Ghanaians behave in other countries because the laws work there. If you can push for certain laws to be passed, you can definitely push for sanitation laws to be enforced."

@badweenba added:

"We are back to 'fix the country', 'fix yourself'."

Fans share mixed reactions after A Plus questions John Dumelo's response to the devastating Accra floods. Image credit: A Plus/John Dumelo (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

NADMO orders evacuations after floods

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the National Disaster Management Organisation has issued an urgent evacuation order to residents living along the Weija Dam spillway.

The directive came after three spill gates were opened by 30 inches each on June 29, following heavy inflows from Nsawam that threatened to exceed the dam's capacity.

Communities including Tetegu, Weija, Mallam Junction, Aplaku, Dansoman and Bortianor were listed among those at immediate risk.

Source: YEN.com.gh