A trotro driver was caught dumping rubbish on the Nsawam-Suhum road by vigilant residents

Residents demanded the driver return the waste to a proper disposal site as a warning to others

Online reactions emphasise the need for stronger penalties to deter roadside littering in Ghana

A Ghanaian man who owns a commercial vehicle popularly called trotro in the country was caught by some residents dumping sacks of rubbish on the Nsawam-Suhum road in the Eastern Region.

The trotro driver was driving a vehicle with the registration number GC-5796-21.

Residents along the Nsawam-Suhum road catch a trotro driver dumping sacks of rubbish by the roadside. Photo credit: @XGhana

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, some residents who saw the driver dumping the rubbish reprimanded him and asked him to put the sacks of rubbish back into his vehicle so he could take them to a designated refuse site.

"We caught this man dumping sacks of rubbish on the Nsawam-Suhum road. We are in a good mood today, so we will not touch him. We have asked him to collect the sacks of rubbish he came to dump here and take them to the appropriate site."

"This is to serve as a caution to anyone who would attempt to dump rubbish by the roadside in this area. If we catch you, we will deal with you," one of the men added.

While collecting the rubbish, one man offered to help the driver do so quickly, but the other men there rejected his offer.

The trotro driver collected all the sacks of rubbish he dropped by the roadside, closed his boot and drove off before the residents left the area

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to wrong dumping of rubbish

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @xghana on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"While making him pick it up is a great lesson, it shouldn't end there. The number plate GC-5796-21 is fully visible. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the local District Assembly must track this vehicle down and issue a heavy, deterrent fine. We need to move from informal citizen corrections to institutional legal penalties if we want to permanently stop highway littering."

@Kwakunarttson wrote:

"His driving licence should be revoked to serve as a deterrent for others. Social attitudes toward littering are so sickening to the core; we need a strict reform in law enforcement to deal with all these."

@Governorkid1 said:

"Why do I have the feeling he might drive to someone else and finish this allegedly?"

@joromi_ wrote:

"Society is supposed to adjust to prevailing issues. These things should come with death sentences now. People are dying from these actions."

@agbemekoor said:

"He should be given a cutlass to clear 300 meters of the stretch."

@NanaAboagyewaa4 wrote:

"Ghana does not have dumping sites again. Zoomlion has closed all their landfill and recycling plants due to unpaid and cancellations on their contracts."

@SuaTech_ said:

"This is a waste of time cos he will definitely dump it somewhere. They should’ve escorted him to the place he carried it and dumped it."

Source: YEN.com.gh