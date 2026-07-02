Miss Grand Orlando 2025 Skarlent Rodríguez and her boyfriend, José Castro, were confirmed dead after a devastating earthquake hit Venezuela

The young couple became trapped beneath the heavy rubble when their apartment building completely collapsed during the disasters

Rescue teams recovered their bodies lying side by side, with their family stating they remained together until their very last moments

The international beauty pageant community has been thrown into deep mourning following the tragic deaths of Miss Grand Orlando 2025, Skarlent Rodríguez, and her boyfriend, José Castro.

Tragedy strikes as Miss Grand Orlando 2025 Skarlent Rodríguez and her boyfriend, José Castro, are confirmed dead following a devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Image credit: NPR, en.ultimasnoticias

Source: UGC

The young couple lost their lives during the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.

According to reports shared on Instagram by @aurathrill on July 1, 2026, the two had been missing for several days following the disaster. Their bodies were recovered after an intensive search operation in the heavily hit coastal region of Catia La Mar.

The 23-year-old aspiring model and her partner were inside their apartment when the structure succumbed to the violent tremors and completely collapsed. Emergency rescue crews worked tirelessly through the debris for days before locating the couple.

Grieving family representatives shared the heartbreaking detail that the lovebirds were found side by side under the rubble. In a joint family statement, relatives wrote:

"Sadly, they were both found dead... side by side, together until the very end."

Both the Miss Grand Florida and Miss Grand International organisations have released emotional public statements honouring the memory of the young beauty queen. They described her as an exceptional individual who carried herself with dignity, grace, and light.

To help manage the immense financial toll of the intensive recovery operation, the families have set up a crowdfunding page to assist with funeral and burial expenses.

Read more about the death of Miss Grand Orlando 2025, Skarlent Rodríguez, and her boyfriend, José Castro, in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to Skarlent Rodríguez and boyfriend's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the tragic update below:

mellomelitz said:

"😢RIP so tragic 🙏."

paparauch wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢 jeeze man so many people have passed. RIP."

woodsstevene commented:

"That's not fair 😢😢😢😢😢😢."

Man dies while attempting to save pig

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has reportedly passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026, while he was attempting to remove a pig that floodwaters had carried during the heavy downpour.

In a video on X, the brother and other relations of the deceased were searching for his lifeless body in the waters a day after the rain, which flooded several areas in the Greater Accra Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh