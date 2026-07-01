Ghanaian music duo DopeNation announced plans to support families severely affected by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in Accra

The "Kakalika" hitmakers pledged to distribute GH¢1,000 each to various stranded nationals who have been displaced by the disaster

The gesture comes at a critical time when thousands of residents have reportedly lost their homes, and several deaths have been recorded

Popular Ghanaian music duo DopeNation has stepped forward to provide financial relief to victims of the recent devastating floods in Accra.

"Kakalika" Hitmakers DopeNation To Donate GH¢1,000 Each To Flood-Affected Families In Accra

Source: Instagram

The twins, widely known for their global hit track "Kakalika," announced that they will be donating cash directly to affected households.

The announcement was made public via a statement shared on their official Facebook page. The musicians revealed their intention to leverage the success of their music to offer timely intervention for stranded nationals who are currently struggling in the wake of the heavy downpour.

Music duo supports stranded nationals

The heavy rainfall in the capital city has caused severe destruction, leaving thousands of residents displaced from their homes while several casualties have been reported. DopeNation's intervention aims to provide immediate relief to families trying to rebuild their lives.

Under this charity initiative, the music group has pledged to hand out exactly GH¢1,000 to each of the selected flood-affected families across the hardest-hit communities in Accra.

Ghanaians react to DopeNation's gesture

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the music duo's post below:

Bradlien Jonkers said: "This is now the time for Ghanaians to stand together as one."

Wisconsin AFRI Boutique wrote: "God bless you both for even thinking about others whiles your twin is also sick 🥹🤗🤗🥰🙏."

James Kingsford stated: "Oh charlie...One love..More open doors for you and entire management. Dhope !!"

VOLTA PULSE commented: "Awww ...God bless you...DopeNation ...Twins are blessings ..I'm one of you ..I pray the God of Twins bless you more."

Source: YEN.com.gh