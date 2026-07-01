Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

“Kakalika” Hitmakers DopeNation to Donate GH¢1,000 Each to Some Flood-Affected Families
People

“Kakalika” Hitmakers DopeNation to Donate GH¢1,000 Each to Some Flood-Affected Families

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • Ghanaian music duo DopeNation announced plans to support families severely affected by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in Accra
  • The "Kakalika" hitmakers pledged to distribute GH¢1,000 each to various stranded nationals who have been displaced by the disaster
  • The gesture comes at a critical time when thousands of residents have reportedly lost their homes, and several deaths have been recorded

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Popular Ghanaian music duo DopeNation has stepped forward to provide financial relief to victims of the recent devastating floods in Accra.

"Kakalika" Hitmakers DopeNation To Donate GH¢1,000 Each To Flood-Affected Families In Accra
"Kakalika" Hitmakers DopeNation To Donate GH¢1,000 Each To Flood-Affected Families In Accra
Source: Instagram

The twins, widely known for their global hit track "Kakalika," announced that they will be donating cash directly to affected households.

The announcement was made public via a statement shared on their official Facebook page. The musicians revealed their intention to leverage the success of their music to offer timely intervention for stranded nationals who are currently struggling in the wake of the heavy downpour.

Read also

Man reportedly passes away while 'saving' a pig from floodwaters: "This is painful"

Music duo supports stranded nationals

The heavy rainfall in the capital city has caused severe destruction, leaving thousands of residents displaced from their homes while several casualties have been reported. DopeNation's intervention aims to provide immediate relief to families trying to rebuild their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Under this charity initiative, the music group has pledged to hand out exactly GH¢1,000 to each of the selected flood-affected families across the hardest-hit communities in Accra.

Ghanaians react to DopeNation's gesture

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the music duo's post below:

Bradlien Jonkers said: "This is now the time for Ghanaians to stand together as one."

Wisconsin AFRI Boutique wrote: "God bless you both for even thinking about others whiles your twin is also sick 🥹🤗🤗🥰🙏."

James Kingsford stated: "Oh charlie...One love..More open doors for you and entire management. Dhope !!"

VOLTA PULSE commented: "Awww ...God bless you...DopeNation ...Twins are blessings ..I'm one of you ..I pray the God of Twins bless you more."

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Drew pritchard Marcela borges Us releases list food Ghana weaving shuku Antoine semenyo