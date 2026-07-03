The U.S. Embassy in Ghana announced a temporary closure of its office to celebrate America's 250th Independence Day

The announcement confirmed that the embassy would close early on Thursday, July 2, 2026, and remain closed on Friday, July 3

Normal business operations at the diplomatic mission in the West African country are scheduled to resume fully on Monday, July 6 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana has announced a temporary adjustment to its regular working hours.

U.S. Embassy in Ghana announces temporary adjustment to working hours for America's 250th Independence Day, closing early on July 2, 2026. Image credit: iStock, US Embassy Ghana/Instagram

Source: UGC

The diplomatic office shared the operational update with members of the public through a statement on social media.

According to the official communication released on Thursday, July 2, 2026, the embassy will close its doors early ahead of the American holiday.

"In celebration of America’s 250th Independence Day, the U.S. Embassy will close early, at 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2026, and will also be closed on Friday, July 3," the official account of the US Embassy in Ghana shared on Instagram.

US Embassy Ghana announces resumption date

The holiday schedule means normal diplomatic and administrative activities will pause throughout the weekend. The statement specified when the public can expect full services to return.

The embassy management noted that standard hours will kick off at the start of the next working week. Legitimate operations will bounce back without further delay on Monday.

"The U.S. Embassy will resume normal business hours on Monday, July 6," the embassy added.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the usembassyghana's post below:

dotcomarts said:

"Happy 250th anniversary."

alfred_amo_mensah wrote:

"God bless America."

sweetnaa1 shared:

"In God we trust 🙌❤️."

Below is the Instagram post from the US Embassy announcing its temporary closure.

US Embassy announces online auction of vehicles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Embassy of the United States in Ghana has announced an online auction of surplus government property and vehicles.

The announcement was made on the embassy’s official Facebook page on June 30, 2026, with the bidding window running from Monday, July 6, to Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh