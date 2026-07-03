The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a fast-track process to replace passports lost or damaged during the devastating floods

The government initiative ensures that affected citizens receive their replacement travel documents within a single week

A dedicated telephone line was launched to receive information from affected persons between July 3 and July 17, 2026

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a fast-track relief process for citizens who lost their passports in the recent floods.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces a fast-track process for replacing passports lost or damaged in the floods, ensuring issuance within a week. Image credit: okudzetoablakwa/FB, RFI

Source: UGC

The intervention follows the heavy downpour that caused severe destruction of properties across several communities this week.

In an official public notice issued on Friday, July 3, 2026, the ministry expressed deep condolences over the tragic incidents. The government clarified that the intervention is designed to ease the administrative burden on victims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:

“The Ministry is aware of the catastrophic consequences, including loss of lives and destruction of properties. We extend our sincere and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.”

Government unveils passport replacement hotline and deadline

The fast-track window will remain open for exactly two weeks to accommodate all affected applicants. Affected individuals must provide their exact biographical details matching their old documentation to benefit from the swift turnaround time.

The authorities reconfirmed that processing will be handled with high urgency to assist standard recovery efforts. The ministry has set up a direct telephone link to manage the emergency requests.

“We intend to replace all lost and damaged passports within a week,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Ministry's post below:

Benny Dycta said:

"Good initiative."

Kenneth Zoranu GH wrote:

"You know what I like about you? You give clear timelines, and you stick to them. You ensure the phone lines are active and promptly answered. All queries are dealt with, and you provide feedback. That’s Total Quality Assurance TQA."

Mohammed Awal Suleiman shared:

"Kudos."

Man swept away by floods in Kasoa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a man in his 40s tragically died after being swept away by floodwaters at Atala in Kasoa following heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

The victim reportedly dismounted to navigate a flooded section of the road but was overwhelmed by the fast-moving torrent.

Rescue efforts proved unsuccessful as eyewitnesses confirmed he could not be saved.

Source: YEN.com.gh