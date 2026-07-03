GJA has honoured Despite Media Group Managing Director Fadda Dickson Narh with the Media Development Award

The recognition was announced as part of strategic events marking the annual World Press Freedom Day celebrations

The association presented a special citation praising his disciplined and creative leadership in transforming the broadcasting landscape

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has officially honoured Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media Group.

Ghana Journalists Association honours Fadda Dickson Narh of Despite Media Group with the Media Development Award for his transformative leadership in broadcasting. Image credit: Peace FM/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The top media executive received the Media Development Award in recognition of his immense contribution to Ghana’s broadcasting industry.

The announcement came during activities organised to mark World Press Freedom Day. The journalism body commended his outstanding dedication to advancing mass communication and reshaping entertainment across the country.

In a citation presented to celebrate his work, the association stated:

“Your visionary leadership has transformed Ghana’s broadcasting landscape. Your achievements reflect the power of leadership, discipline and creativity in the media industry.”

The high-profile award celebrates Fadda Dickson’s extensive career in positioning Despite Media Group as a major pillar of public discourse. Under his oversight, the conglomerate has grown to manage multiple influential television and radio channels.

Over the years, he has continued to steer industry innovation and mentor countless media personalities across the country. The media fraternity has heavily applauded the milestone as a well-deserved acknowledgement of his institutional impact.

The Instagram post below provides more details on GJA’s recognition of Fada Dickson’s status in the Ghanaian broadcasting industry.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong celebrate Black Stars

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two popular Ghanaian businessmen, Osei Kwame Despite and his bosom friend Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were present at the BMO field to watch Ghana's opening World Cup game against Panama.

The two were in Black Stars jerseys to show their support for the senior national team of their motherland.

Source: YEN.com.gh