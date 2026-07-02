Controversial Ghanaian musician and social media commentator Showboy has been hospitalised over an undisclosed medical condition

The music personality shared photographs directly from his hospital bed, showing him receiving medical treatment

He reached out to his fans and the broader Ghanaian public to strongly support him with intense prayers during this challenging time

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Ghanaian musician and vocal social media personality Showboy has reached out to his fans and the general public for spiritual support after being admitted to the hospital.

Controversial Ghanaian musician Showboy is hospitalised and urges fans to pray for him amid a serious health crisis, as he shares photos from his hospital bed. Image credit: kingbygone/Instagram

Source: UGC

A report shared on Instagram by Kingbygone on July 2, 2026, stated that he is currently navigating a difficult health crisis.

The musician has also uploaded pictures of himself receiving medical attention to keep his followers informed about his current situation.

Video of Showboy at the hospital emerges

The photographs shared across his digital channels showed the entertainment figure looking frail while confined to his hospital bed.

Although he did not explicitly disclose the exact nature of his ailment, the images indicate he is undergoing serious clinical evaluation.

Faced with these sudden health complications, the music star used the opportunity to ask for a massive wave of support from his home country.

Showboy pleaded with Ghanaians to actively remember him in their daily prayers to help him pull through the tough period.

Watch the Instagram post below showing Showboy in hospital.

Newborn goes missing at Salaga Hospital

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Salaga Municipal Hospital in the Savannah Region has been the scene of the disappearance of a baby girl shortly after delivery.

This has prompted police to detain a nurse. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 10.

Source: YEN.com.gh