Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah vowed to share a wild photo if Colombia eliminates the Black Stars from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The GHONE TV Managing Director expressed absolute certainty that the Ghanaian national team will advance past the round of 32 stage

The highly anticipated single-elimination fixture between Ghana and Colombia is scheduled to take place at the Kansas City Stadium

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has caused a major stir on social media ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial World Cup knockout match against Colombia.

The top broadcaster made a daring declaration regarding the outcome of the game.

Nana Aba Anamoah sparks social media buzz with a surprising dare if Colombia eliminate her national team, Ghana, in the knockout match scheduled for July 4, 2026. Image credit: thenanaaba/X

Source: Twitter

Taking to her official handle on X on Thursday, July 2, 2026, the Managing Director of GHONE TV confidently dismissed any chance of elimination for the national team. She staked a rare personal compromise to prove her unwavering faith in the squad.

“Wallahi, if Colombia knocks Ghana out, I’ll post a photo of myself in a [Expletive]. The photo will never see the light of day because what exactly will Colombia use to stop us?” Nana Aba Anamoah wrote.

Ghanaians react to Nana Aba's match stake

The bold commentary has added an extra layer of buzz to the tournament as football lovers across the country prepare for kickoff. The Black Stars moved into the single-elimination round after an impressive group phase against Panama, England, and Croatia.

Many supporters have lauded her patriotism and high energy, while others are jokingly looking forward to the post-match outcome. The viral prediction remains a major talking point as fans keep count of the hours remaining before the showdown.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Nana Aba Anamoah's post below:

@FDabishop said: "Ghana will beat Colombia."

@GabbyOtoo6 wrote: "It seems Madam's account has been hacked ... Anaaa?."

@malibunaan30576 shared: "The 90 minutes is going to end with 1:1, Ghana will score first goal in first half and Colombia will equalize in second half so let's pray for the penalty to favor us 😁🙏."

@slimmocruz commented: "Herhhhh Saturday go sweet ruff😂."

@cyelluzie added: "it’s in the hands of Benjamin Asare now."

Source: YEN.com.gh