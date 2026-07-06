UK Introduces New Immigration and Asylum Bill, Proposes Strict Measures

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a new Immigration and Asylum Bill aimed at curbing abuse of the asylum system

The bill proposes a new independent appeals body, tighter human rights laws, and financial contributions from asylum seekers who receive support

The announcement could have significant implications for Ghanaian and other African nationals seeking asylum in the United Kingdom

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has unveiled a new Immigration and Asylum Bill, warning that widespread abuse of the country's asylum system is undermining public willingness to offer protection to genuine refugees.

Mahmood made the announcement on July 4, 2026, via the UK Home Office's official Facebook page, setting out the government's position that reform is necessary to preserve long-term support for asylum provision.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announces the introduction of a new Immigration and Asylum Bill to combat abuse of the system. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz, Peter Cade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Immigration and Asylum Bill proposes

The Home Secretary outlined three central pillars of the legislation.

First, the bill seeks to address a year-long backlog in asylum appeals by establishing a new independent appeals body.

The proposed body would be staffed by trained community members tasked with making quicker decisions, ensuring that individuals with no legal right to remain in the country are removed promptly.

Second, the UK government intends to tighten existing human rights provisions, specifically the Right to a Family Life and the Modern Slavery Act, which Mahmood said were being exploited through what she described as spurious claims by people with no legitimate right to be in the UK.

Third, the bill would require asylum seekers who receive government support to contribute financially to the cost of that support once they are in a position to do so.

Mahmood noted that the taxpayer currently spends £4 billion annually on asylum support, and argued that rights carry corresponding responsibilities.

"This country has a long and proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing war and persecution," Mahmood wrote. "But we must be honest. Abuse of the system is eroding people's support for providing asylum at all."

Implications for Ghanaians and African nationals

The announcement is likely to draw close attention from Ghanaians and other African nationals who have sought or are currently seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

The proposed changes to appeals processes and human rights protections could narrow the legal avenues available to those attempting to remain in the country.

The UK under Keir Starmer tightens rules on immigration and asylum. Photo credit: Gwengoat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mahmood also referenced the introduction of capped, community-sponsored legal routes into the UK, which she announced the previous week, positioning them as a controlled alternative to irregular entry.

"To retain the public support, our asylum system must be both fair and firm," she said, "providing protection to those in need, while bearing down on abuse and restoring control to our borders."

The Home Secretary framed the bill not as a retreat from the UK's tradition of offering refuge, but as a necessary step to safeguard that tradition against what the government characterises as systematic exploitation.

EU approves law to deport failed asylum seekers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the European Parliament has voted to approve tougher migration measures, granting member states broader powers to deport failed asylum seekers.

Under the newly approved policy, any non-EU national found staying illegally within a member state will be required to leave “immediately or within a given time.”

Source: YEN.com.gh