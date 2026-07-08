Portugal launched a Job Seeker Visa that allows foreigners to enter the country legally and search for employment for a limited period

Applicants must prove they have sufficient funds and valid health insurance to qualify for the Portuguese visa programme

Social media users reacted with humour and excitement after the visa opportunity was shared online

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Portugal has a visa programme designed specifically for people who want to move to the country to search for employment before securing a formal job offer.

Portugal opens visa programme that allows foreigners to move to the country, explore job opportunities and search for employment legally. Image credit: bePortugal, iStock

Source: UGC

According to a report shared by letsgofaraway on Instagram on June 30, 2026, Portugal's Job Seeker Visa permits holders to remain in the country legally for a defined period, during which they can attend interviews, network with potential employers, and explore the local job market.

Who qualifies for the Job Seeker Visa

To be eligible, applicants must satisfy requirements set by Portuguese authorities.

These include demonstrating that they have enough financial resources to cover their living costs throughout their stay, as well as holding valid health insurance for the duration of the visit.

Once a holder of the visa successfully lands a job, they can then apply for a residence permit, allowing them to live and work in Portugal on a longer-term basis.

The Instagram post below provides more details about Portugal opening its Job Seeker Visa programme for foreigners.

Why Portugal is attracting global interest

Portugal has steadily grown in appeal among people looking to relocate to Europe, owing to its reputation for a high quality of life, warm climate, and an expanding economy. The Job Seeker Visa adds a practical pathway for skilled individuals who want to explore opportunities in the country without being required to have employment lined up before they arrive.

The Instagram post drew a lively response from social media users, with many expressing both amusement and genuine interest in the opportunity.

josboss1111 commented:

"Don't let them see this 😂 they already took over Canada and USA 😂."

benloulous wrote:

"Despite sounding like a joke, this visa does exist 😂"

hvacfan added:

"I would love to live there ❤️."

Saudi Arabia suspends visa-on-arrival access for citizens of some countries. Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/Organic Media

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia names countries ineligible for visa-on-arrival

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that there have been renewed reminders of Saudi Arabia's suspension of its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 14 countries with immediate effect.

The suspension, dating back to April 2025, left thousands of prospective travellers scrambling to secure alternative documentation ahead of their trips.

The breadth of the affected countries spans Africa, Asia and the Middle East, cutting across some of the largest sources of Muslim pilgrims and Umrah visitors to the Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh