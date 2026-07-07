University of Ghana Bans Staff and Students From Travelling to South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks
- The University of Ghana issued a travel advisory banning all staff and students from travelling to South Africa until further notice
- The Ghana-based, globally respected university cited rising xenophobic violence in South Africa as the reason behind the travel ban
- Staff and students already in South Africa were urged to stay cautious and maintain contact with the university and diplomatic missions
The University of Ghana has placed a ban on all travel to South Africa by its staff and students, effective immediately, following growing concerns about xenophobic attacks in the country.
According to reports by TV3 Ghana on July 7, 2026, the university issued a formal travel advisory directing members of its community to stay out of South Africa until further notice.
The institution cited the rising wave of xenophobic violence in the country as the basis for the decision.
UG's warning to those already in South Africa
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For staff and students who were already on the ground in South Africa at the time of the advisory, the university did not leave them without guidance.
They were urged to take extra precautions, remain alert to developments around them, and keep open lines of communication with both the university and the relevant diplomatic missions.
Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been a long-standing concern for African nationals living and studying there.
Ghanaians have previously been among those affected during outbreaks of violence targeting foreign nationals, making the University of Ghana's decision a precautionary measure aimed at protecting its community from potential harm.
Read more about UG's warning to students and staff amid the ongoing anti-immigration protests in South Africa in the Instagram post below.
Jacinta makes appearance on Ghanaian TV station
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the leader of South Africa's controversial March and March anti-migrant movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has appeared on Ghana's GHOne TV to justify her campaign targeting foreign nationals.
The activist used the platform to address continental concerns, including questions about why her group does not target white people.
During the interview, the presenter pointed out that the group's actions have been widely condemned by various African countries.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh