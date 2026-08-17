The UAE government has published six official grounds under which border authorities can turn away foreign nationals at any entry point

Travellers carrying tampered, damaged, or irregularly numbered travel documents are among those subject to immediate return at their own cost

UAE law also sets out what foreigners must do if they arrive through an unapproved entry point under emergency circumstances

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined six circumstances under which foreign nationals arriving at any of the country's entry points can be refused entry and sent back to their country of origin, according to the country's legislation governing the entry and residence of foreigners.

Under the provisions, the Competent Authority stationed at any UAE entry point holds the power to return a traveller immediately when any of the listed conditions are identified. The cost of that return journey falls entirely on the traveller concerned.

The UAE government has outlined six grounds for denying entry to foreign nationals at entry points, including issues with travel documents and unapproved entries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Six grounds for entry refusal

The UAE legislation identifies the following six situations as grounds for turning a foreigner away at the border: failing to satisfy one or more of the required entry conditions; tampering with the photograph attached to a passport or travel document; crossing out, scraping, or distorting any recorded information within a travel document; visible physical damage to a passport that affects part or all of the data it contains; irregularity in the page numbering of a passport, or the loss or removal of any section of it; and using another person's travel document to assume their identity.

Where the violations are confirmed, the traveller is required to leave by the same mode of transport used to enter the country, wherever that is practicable. If that option is unavailable, the responsibility for arranging an alternative return falls on the leader, owner, or agent of the relevant means of transport.

Rules for entry through unapproved points

The legislation also addresses a separate set of circumstances involving foreigners who enter UAE territory through an unapproved entry point due to compelling or emergency conditions.

In those cases, the individual is required to report without delay to the nearest police station, police patrol, or authorised port of entry to declare their arrival.

The receiving authority is then obligated to refer the matter immediately to the Identity and Citizenship Authority for appropriate action.

The rules serve as a practical warning to anyone travelling to the UAE to thoroughly check the condition of their travel documents well before departure, ensuring no pages are missing, no data has been altered, and the document belongs solely to its holder.

UAE lists 6 entry visa requirements for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has published six mandatory conditions that foreigners must meet to obtain an entry visa.

The requirements establish the conditions international travellers must satisfy before being allowed to enter the country.

Foreigners seeking entry into the UAE must present a valid passport or officially recognised travel document that allows them to enter the country and return to their home country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh