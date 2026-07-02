The leader of the South African anti-migrant group March & March appeared on GHOne TV to address the heavy condemnation trailing her activities across Africa

The activist defended her movement's aggressive campaigns by stating that they are strictly advocating for the enforcement of national immigration laws

She utilised the media appearance to explain the reasons why her movement is not targeting white people in South Africa during their ongoing demonstrations

The leader of South Africa's controversial "March & March" anti-migrant movement, Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, has appeared on Ghana's GHOne TV to justify her campaign targeting foreign nationals.

Ghana’s GHOne TV MD Nana Aba Anamoah grants an interview opportunity to South Africa’s anti-immigration leader Jacinta. Image credit: @KonnectedMinds, Daily Maverick

Source: UGC

The activist used the platform to address continental concerns, including questions about why her group does not target white people.

During the interview, the presenter pointed out that the group's actions have been widely condemned by various African countries.

In her response, the leader dismissed the xenophobic labels and maintained that her organisation is pushing for constitutional border compliance.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma addresses movement's targets

The activist explained why her group is not going after white people in South Africa, anchoring her arguments on legal frameworks rather than racial profiling.

She insisted that the movement’s primary focus remains on the implementation of immigration rules.

Responding to the presenter on GHOne TV, Jacinta said:

"I don't expect people to be comfortable with having to move away from the comfort they have had for many years, protection that they have had, which was not supposed to be there. Unfortunately, if they criticise and call us xenophobic, at the end of the day immigration laws are there for a reason, and that's what we are advocating for."

Jacinta blames institutional corruption for border failures

When asked why civilians are performing duties that belong strictly to state law enforcement, the activist blamed an institutional breakdown.

She claimed that widespread corruption has stopped state authorities from doing their jobs.

"Which authorities, the same ones that we are marching to the demos to demand them to do their jobs. We have a country that is riddled with corruption right from government even through to ordinary South Africans, and that is why this has been going on for soo long," Jacinta added.

Watch the full interview South African anti-immigration leader Jacinta had with Ghanaian TV station GHOne in the X post below.

Ghanaians slam television station over Jacinta's interview

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the GHOne TV post below:

@mikes_piece said:

"Why will you even give her a platform? Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️."

@akorfadanielle wrote:

"Aahh @phenomenal_rosy why are they giving her this attention/airtime??"

@AboflahCourage stated:

"@ghonetv what's wrong with you guys? Why give such a heartless woman such attention? You're a part of the problem."

@efoavugah wrote:

"You people should bow your head in shame. They just murdered a Ghanaian today in one of their protests, and you're platforming someone who fuels up those tensions. Terrible, terrible decision. Take down all videos related to this. I am not even listening because not interested."

Zimbabweans slam Jacinta over SA artist's concert

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zimbabweans slammed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after crying out over protests to stop South African artists from performing in the country.

The March and March leader was slammed as hypocritical after claiming Zimbabweans were chasing misplaced priorities by calling for the South African duo Mafikizolo to be blocked from an upcoming concert in Victoria Falls.

Source: YEN.com.gh