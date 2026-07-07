Residents of a remote Ghanaian village celebrated after a humanitarian restored their only borehole, ending years of dependence on unsafe water

The humanitarian reportedly discovered the community's long-standing water crisis while driving through the area

The successful borehole repair sparked emotional celebrations, with villagers expressing gratitude after clean water finally flowed through the community

Residents of Oframoase, a small farming community in Ghana's Central Region, have celebrated after gaining access to clean drinking water for the first time in more than seven years.

The community of Oframase celebrates as popular TikTok philanthropist RezaHelping restores their only clean water source after 7 long years. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The life-changing intervention was made possible by humanitarian content creator Reza Afshar, popularly known as @rezahelping on TikTok, after he and his team repaired the community's only broken borehole.

Reza provides fresh water to Ghana community

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok captured the emotional moment clean water began flowing from the repaired pump, with residents dancing, singing and embracing Reza and his team in appreciation.

According to reports, Oframoase, located in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, is home to about 58 residents, most of whom are farmers.

For more than seven years, the village's only borehole had remained out of service after developing a fault. With no alternative source of potable water, residents were forced to rely on a muddy stream deep inside a nearby bush for drinking, cooking and other household activities.

The contaminated water reportedly exposed many residents, especially children, to frequent illnesses.

How Reza discovered the village's challenge

As seen in the TikTok video, Reza stumbled upon the community's water crisis while driving through the area.

He noticed some women carrying containers filled with brown-coloured water and decided to stop to ask where they had fetched it.

After learning that the village's borehole had been broken for years, he immediately contacted engineers to inspect the faulty facility instead of leaving the community.

When the engineers arrived, they dismantled the old hand pump and discovered that its plunger and foot valve had been badly damaged and needed replacement.

Since the required parts were unavailable in the village, the team returned the following day with new components to complete the repair.

After hours of work, the engineers successfully reassembled the borehole and tested it.

The moment fresh, clean water gushed out of the pump, the entire community erupted in celebration.

Women, men and children quickly gathered around the borehole with buckets and basins as they collected clean water from the newly restored source.

Speaking in the viral video, Reza celebrated the successful project alongside the villagers.

"Another well, another well! Come on, people!" he exclaimed.

Thanks to the intervention, residents of Oframoase no longer have to depend on contaminated stream water, as they now have a reliable source of clean drinking water within their community.

Reactions as Reza helps fix community pump

The touching video has since gone viral on social media, with many people praising Reza and his team for restoring hope to the remote Ghanaian village. Some of the comments are below:

Kekenton said:

“To be fair, if it's broken for 7 years, they didn't care enough to fix it.”

Sarah said:

“7 years without thinking how to fix it !!!!!”

Piotrn777 said:

“How is it possible that for 7 years no one thought to repair such a simple device?”

Watch the TikTok video of Reza Afshar helping the Ghanaian community below:

Ghanaian philanthropist supports youths with business capital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Horic Ampofo, a young Ghanaian businessman, supported 25 youths with the money for a business.

In a video, Ampogo gave each of the beneficiaries GH¢5,000, a gesture that put smiles on their faces.

Many netizens who saw the video on social media commended the philanthropist for his selfless efforts.

Source: YEN.com.gh