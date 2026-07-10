Abu Trica extradited to the US faces wire fraud charges arising from romance scams

Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, awaiting arraignment on July 10, 2026

Prosecutors allege $8 million swindled from elderly victims across America

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Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian internet personality popularly known as Abu Trica, is expected to be arraigned before a US federal judge on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157.

Abu Trica is expected to appear before a US federal judge on Friday, July 10, 2026. Photo credit: KobbyKyei, AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica has been extradited to the United States to face wire fraud charges.

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, shared the exact time the flight left Ghana.

"Mr Frederick Kumi was removed from this jurisdiction earlier today, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, an aircraft that departed at sixteen minutes past nine o'clock."

A photo on social media showed Abu Trica boarding the flight alongside FBI officials.

Another photo and video also showed Abu Trica disembarking from the flight after they arrived at JFK.

Abu Trica to be arraigned in US

According to an American news anchor, Larry Miller, his sources disclosed to him that Abu Trica, after being extradited to America, is now in the custody of US officials

"The Department of Justice told me that Frederick Kumi, better known to many online as Abu Trica, will be arraigned on Friday, July 10. Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and a forfeiture specification. If convicted could face up to 20 years behind bars."

"Federal prosecutors say that Kumi was a part of an elaborate romance gang where money was being swindled from elderly Americans across the country by a group of co-conspirators. That money was sent back to Ghana. Prosecutors allege over $8 million was taken from the victims. Kumi is now in the custody of US officials. He will see a judge on Friday, July 10," he added.

Abu Trica's court appearance marks the beginning of legal proceedings in the United States after Ghanaian authorities extradited him on Thursday, despite several legal attempts to block his transfer.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Abu Trica's case in US stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @itz_rande on X. Read them below:

@Brilliantmayor said:

"Ei 20 years."

@itz_rande responded:

"Nbs suhum sahum dem go do am for the prison there o."

@biggest_kwame wrote:

"Eey fast fast like that. They won't let him rest 😔."

@DD_Palma said:

"Low key Africans we Dey like show off too much.. Ein profile get too much evidence."

@4pf_010 wrote:

"Trica is far gone."

@Darkoernestoffe said:

"Now way you for no say Ghana is leaving under colonial masters una all slaves of white man you are not independent tchuuuuaaaaaa so so mouth."

Source: YEN.com.gh