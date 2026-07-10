Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica was extradited to New York on July 9, 2026, following his December 2025 arrest over an alleged $8m romance fraud scheme

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong warned Abu Trica faces a tough ordeal at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, a facility that has held Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Agyapong said Abu Trica would be handed to the FBI and could face placement in the general prison population alongside hardened criminals

Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has been extradited to the United States, and a lawyer commentating on his case has warned he could face a harrowing experience in one of America's most high-profile detention facilities.

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong speaks about Abu Trica's potential detention after his extradition to the United States. Image credit: KobbyKyei, AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong raised the alarm during an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM in Accra, stating that Abu Trica arrived in New York on Thursday, July 9, 2026, following a protracted legal battle that began with his arrest in December 2025 by Ghanaian security operatives.

Abu Trica's Extradition and US Charges

Abu Trica's arrest stemmed from a US Justice Department indictment accusing him of participating in an $8 million romance fraud scheme. After months of court proceedings in Ghana, authorities ultimately handed him over to US officials.

Agyapong told the Okay FM audience that Abu Trica is expected to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn upon his arrival.

The facility has housed several internationally known figures, including music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who awaited trial there, and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to the lawyer.

Lawyer warns of tough conditions for Abu Trica

Agyapong did not mince words when describing what Abu Trica could face inside the MDC.

"MDC is a notorious detention centre where Puff Daddy was held before his trial. That's where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is being held. We have hardened criminals and mobsters being held in that facility. They would try and show him that they are powerful," he said.

The lawyer added that Abu Trica's first point of contact in the US would be the FBI.

"He would be handed over to the FBI, who are not very nice. If he is put in there and not isolated but added to the general population with hardened criminals, he is in for a very bad time," Agyapong cautioned.

The TikTok video of Lawyer Agyapong's full remarks on Abu Trica's extradition and detention outlook is below.

The video drew significant engagement online, with Ghanaians reacting to the severity of the situation:

Affordable Import&Wholesale Gh wrote:

"The case is bigger than what we think"

Nana_Amah commented:

"My problem is who will keep on updating us from there mpo hmmmm 😓"

Empress Naj said:

"Then the case be serious ooo"

BLACKO DE DEEN wrote:

"Very sad i pray he will be set free 🙏"

Gee observed:

"I wonder what the mom and family going through listening to this on radio from a lawyer"

Justice Department drops Abu Trica update

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Justice Department shared an update on Abu Trica after his extradition.

Following an interview with a US journalist, he relayed that the businessman would be arraigned before court on Friday, July 10.

Source: YEN.com.gh