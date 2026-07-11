Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, who was extradited to the US on wire fraud charges, is faced with another controversy

Abu Trica's lawyer presented a different age, while the US prosecutors also stated another, which has led to some disagreement

On his first appearance before a US Federal Judge, Abu Trica pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him

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Frederick Kumi, the popular Ghanaian socialite also known as Abu Trica, has come under scrutiny following conflicting claims about his age after he was extradited to the United States of America.

Abu Trica's lawyer and the US prosecutors disagree on his real age. Photo credit: Abu Trica

Source: Instagram

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, to face wire fraud charges.

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, indicated the time the flight left Ghana.

"Mr Frederick Kumi was removed from this jurisdiction earlier today, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, an aircraft that departed at sixteen minutes past nine o'clock."

A viral photo on social media showed Abu Trica boarding the flight alongside FBI officials. Another photo and video also showed Abu Trica disembarking from the flight after they arrived at JFK.

Controversy over Abu Trica's actual age

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), there was some disagreement over the actual age of the Ghanaian internet personality.

Documents presented by Abu Trica's legal team indicated he is 28 years old. However, US prosecutors claimed he is 31 years old.

The three-year discrepancy has raised questions about the accuracy of the information provided about his personal details.

Source: YEN.com.gh