Emirates announced on June 4, 2026, that Captain Hanan Jawad and Captain Bakhita Al Mheiri made history as the airline's first Emirati female captains

Captain Hanan Jawad and Captain Bakhita Al Mheiri joined Emirates through its National Cadet Pilot Programme before achieving the historic milestone as female captains

The achievement by Emirates drew widespread praise online, with many describing Captain Hanan Jawad and Captain Bakhita Al Mheiri's achievement as an inspiring moment

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Two Emirati women have made history by becoming the first female pilots from the UAE to reach the rank of captain at Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines.

Emirates Airlines makes history as Hanan Jawad and Bakhita Al Mheiri's promotion makes them the first Emirati female captains in history. Image credit: AviationJournal/Facebook

Source: UGC

Emirates confirmed on June 4, 2026, that Captain Hanan Mohammed Jawad and Captain Bakhita Al Mheiri had officially received their fourth stripes, the insignia of a commercial airline captain, earlier that year. Both women now command the Boeing 777 on routes across the airline's global network.

The journey to captain did not happen overnight. Captain Jawad began her career with Emirates in 2008, while Captain Al Mheiri joined three years later in 2011. Over the course of more than a decade, each woman steadily advanced through the airline's pilot ranks, building the flight hours, experience, and technical proficiency required to lead a commercial flight crew.

Both captains entered the airline through Emirates' National Cadet Pilot Programme, an initiative designed to develop local talent for highly skilled aviation roles. Their promotions in 2026 mark the programme's most celebrated outcome to date.

As captains, Jawad and Al Mheiri now carry full responsibility for the safety of passengers and crew on every flight they command, a role that demands exceptional skill, composure, and leadership.

The appointments reflect the broader ambitions of the UAE to increase the representation of Emirati women in technically demanding and traditionally male-dominated fields. Aviation has long been one such field, and the milestone has been welcomed as evidence that the industry is opening up in meaningful ways.

Reports shared by Aviation Journal on Facebook on June 4 2026, drew significant attention, with followers across the world responding to the news.

The Facebook post below provides more details about Emirates' historic appointment of its first Emirati female captains.

Social Media Reacts to the Emirates appointments

The news prompted a wave of reactions online, with comments reflecting both celebration and, in some cases, the kinds of biases the two captains have likely navigated throughout their careers.

melmarll wrote:

"🙌 cool."

kassarachy said:

"😍😍😍."

michel.kenel2026 commented:

"Many happy landings 😍."

sgtwoods161616 asked:

"Do they need husbands' permission each time they fly?"

maha_alqubaisi responded:

"Seriously, those comments are not nice at all! Be HUMBLE and nice, don't judge people of what they wear or where they are from."

Kotoka Internal Airport upgrades screening system

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that passengers travelling through Accra International Airport are set to enjoy a smoother and faster security experience following the installation of advanced screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced the upgrade, describing it as a move to bolster aviation security while cutting down on unnecessary delays and improving the journey for travellers passing through the facility.

Under the new system, travellers will no longer need to pull out laptops or other large electronics from their hand luggage before passing through security.

Source: YEN.com.gh