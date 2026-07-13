Ghana Airports Company Limited announced the installation of new security screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3 of Accra International Airport

Passengers will no longer need to remove laptops, shoes, or belts during security checks under the upgraded system

GACL confirmed the rollout will be gradual, with new equipment operating alongside existing systems during the transition period

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Passengers travelling through Accra International Airport are set to enjoy a smoother and faster security experience following the installation of advanced screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3.

GACL upgrades Kotoka International Airport's security screening, allowing passengers to keep laptops, shoes, and belts on for faster checks. Image credit: Akka Kappa Ghana, Reader's Digest

Source: UGC

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced the upgrade, describing it as a move to bolster aviation security while cutting down on unnecessary delays and improving the journey for travellers passing through the facility.

What changes for Kotoka International Airport passengers

Under the new system, travellers will no longer need to pull out laptops or other large electronics from their hand luggage before passing through security.

Shoes and belts can also stay on, unless a passenger is flagged for additional checks based on security profiling. Liquids, aerosols, and gels packed inside cabin bags will similarly remain in place during the screening process.

One rule, however, stays firmly in place: liquids carried in hand luggage must still not exceed 100 millilitres per container. GACL made clear that this long-standing aviation regulation has not changed.

The upgrade also introduces an Automatic Tray Return System, designed to keep the screening lanes moving by automatically cycling trays back to the front once passengers have collected their repacked items.

The Instagram post below features a video of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) explaining the upgraded passenger screening system at Kotoka International Airport.

Rollout plan for new airport screening system

GACL confirmed that the transition will be phased in progressively, with the new equipment running alongside existing screening procedures while the changeover takes place.

The airport operator called on passengers and stakeholders to be patient and cooperative as operations with the new technology begin in the coming days.

"The Ghana Airports Company Limited kindly requests the cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders as we commence operations with the new equipment in the coming days," the company said in a statement.

The improvements affect Accra International Airport, formerly known as Kotoka International Airport, which serves as Ghana's primary international aviation hub.

The announcement drew warm reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians welcoming what they described as a long overdue improvement.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mm._honey said:

"Finally, we are progressing 👏"

Kafui88 said:

"Finally we can wear our trainers in peace .👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽"

_c.akorley said:

"Oh, God. Finally!!!"

haribanks_gh said:

"@obuobia1 the game changer @kobe_boujee this is worth highlighting."

dagaatigirl said:

"We have arrived 😍"

Dennis Miracles allegedly arrested at the Airport

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has allegedly been arrested at the Accra International Airport.

The former CEO of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation was reportedly arrested on multiple corruption charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh