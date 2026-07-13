Residents of Ntonso in the Ashanti Region exhumed the body of a man accused of killing Andrews Kwame Amankwah, GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law

A video shared on X on July 13, 2026, showed a resident explaining that the community refused to allow the accused man's burial in their cemetery

The man was reportedly the late husband of actress Patricia, and his body was removed after locals learned of his alleged role in the killing

Residents of Ntonso in the Ashanti Region took matters into their own hands after discovering that a man linked to the killing of Andrews Kwame Amankwah, father-in-law of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, had been buried in their community cemetery.

The Ntonso community sparks debate after exhuming the body of the alleged murderer of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law, Kumi Antwi. Image credit: King Bygone/FB, @askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

A video circulated on X on July 13, 2026, by askghmedia, showed a community member explaining how the situation unfolded.

According to the resident, word spread through Ntonso that the deceased, who was reportedly the late husband of Ghanaian actress Patricia, had been involved in the murder of Amankwah before he himself passed away.

When his family brought his body to the Ntonso community cemetery for burial, residents intervened and refused to allow the interment to proceed. They subsequently exhumed the body.

"We heard that he murdered Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law. After he also passed away, they came to bury him here, but we, the people of Ntonso, exhumed his body," the resident stated in the video.

The incident has reignited a broader conversation about community vigilantism and the limits of collective punishment, particularly when directed at the dead.

Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, has been a prominent figure in Ghana's public life, and news of his father-in-law's alleged killing drew significant attention. The reported identity of the accused as the late husband of a known actress added another layer of public interest to an already charged situation.

Ntonso, a community in the Ashanti Region widely recognised for its adinkra cloth tradition, has now found itself at the centre of a controversy that raises uncomfortable questions about justice, grief, and social accountability.

The decision by residents to prevent the burial and exhume the body reflects deep communal feelings, but it has drawn sharp criticism from observers who argue that the action punishes a man who was never tried or convicted by any court.

The X post below contains a video of a resident explaining why and how the community exhumed the remains from the burial site.

Social media reacts to Ntonso burial incident

The video from Ntonso triggered a wave of responses across social media platforms, with users divided over whether the community's actions were justified or excessive.

@Julius12363229 questioned:

"How did this guy even die? 🤔."

@Mosunmolaobiora offered a more measured perspective:

"If someone committed a crime, let the courts judge them. Punishing a corpse doesn't rewrite history cause even the dead can't defend themselves. That's why facts should always matter more than emotions."

@Benddee kept it brief, writing:

"Such wickedness."

Sammy Gyamfi expresses gratitude to Shatta Wale for his unwavering loyalty during the dollar-gifting scandal during a heartfelt July 9 visit with Medikal. Image credit: Hitz360.com, Sammy Gyamfi/FB

Source: UGC

Sammy Gyamfi appreciates Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GoldBod CEO and NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi has publicly thanked musician Shatta Wale for standing firmly by his side during one of the most turbulent moments of his political career.

The warm tribute came during a courtesy visit to GoldBod headquarters on July 9, 2026, when Shatta Wale arrived alongside fellow musician Medikal.

A video capturing the moment was shared on Instagram by ghana_naija_tv, and it quickly drew attention online.

Source: YEN.com.gh