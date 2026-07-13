Canada Outlines Who Qualifies for Asylum and Requirements for Ghanaians, Others Nationals
- Canada's immigration authority outlined who qualifies for refugee protection, including those facing persecution, torture, or risk to their life
- Ghanaians and other nationals already on Canadian soil were advised to file asylum claims as soon as possible after arriving to avoid eligibility issues
- Canada also runs a separate resettlement programme for people outside the country, requiring referral from the UN Refugee Agency or a private sponsor
Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship authority has set out the formal conditions under which Ghanaians and other foreign nationals may apply for protection in the country.
According to the Government of Canada's immigration authority, a person qualifies to seek asylum under the following conditions:
- A well-founded fear of persecution
- A danger of torture
- A risk to their life
- A risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment
Who qualifies for asylum in Canada
The criteria cover a broad spectrum of circumstances.
They include individuals fleeing political repression, ethnic or religious targeting, and other serious forms of harm that the government of their home country is either unable or unwilling to address.
Those already present on Canadian soil who wish to apply are advised to do so promptly after arrival.
Delays in filing a claim can affect a person's eligibility, and the process itself involves a formal hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, where each case is evaluated against the country's established protection criteria.
Ghana is among the countries whose nationals have sought asylum in Canada in recent years, alongside a broader pattern of emigration driven by various economic and political pressures across West Africa.
Canada's refugee resettlement programme
Beyond asylum claims made from within the country, Canada operates a separate resettlement programme for individuals who are outside their home country but have not yet reached Canadian territory.
To access this route, a person must be referred to Canada by the United Nations Refugee Agency, a designated referral organisation, or a private sponsor. This channel is distinct from the in-country asylum process and is intended for those who remain displaced outside their country of origin.
Together, the two pathways form the backbone of Canada's international protection framework, offering formal routes for people facing genuine danger regardless of where they are located when they first seek help.
UK introduces new Immigration and Asylum Bill
In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has unveiled a new Immigration and Asylum Bill.
The UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, warned that widespread abuse of the country's asylum system is undermining public willingness to offer protection to genuine refugees.
She said the new move seeks to address a year-long backlog in asylum appeals by establishing a new independent appeals body.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh