Canada's immigration authority outlined who qualifies for refugee protection, including those facing persecution, torture, or risk to their life

Ghanaians and other nationals already on Canadian soil were advised to file asylum claims as soon as possible after arriving to avoid eligibility issues

Canada also runs a separate resettlement programme for people outside the country, requiring referral from the UN Refugee Agency or a private sponsor

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship authority has set out the formal conditions under which Ghanaians and other foreign nationals may apply for protection in the country.

Canada outlines criteria for refugee protection, advising Ghanaians and others to apply promptly. Separate resettlement program available for displaced individuals abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Government of Canada's immigration authority, a person qualifies to seek asylum under the following conditions:

A well-founded fear of persecution

A danger of torture

A risk to their life

A risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment

Who qualifies for asylum in Canada

The criteria cover a broad spectrum of circumstances.

They include individuals fleeing political repression, ethnic or religious targeting, and other serious forms of harm that the government of their home country is either unable or unwilling to address.

Those already present on Canadian soil who wish to apply are advised to do so promptly after arrival.

Delays in filing a claim can affect a person's eligibility, and the process itself involves a formal hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, where each case is evaluated against the country's established protection criteria.

Ghana is among the countries whose nationals have sought asylum in Canada in recent years, alongside a broader pattern of emigration driven by various economic and political pressures across West Africa.

Canada's refugee resettlement programme

Beyond asylum claims made from within the country, Canada operates a separate resettlement programme for individuals who are outside their home country but have not yet reached Canadian territory.

To access this route, a person must be referred to Canada by the United Nations Refugee Agency, a designated referral organisation, or a private sponsor. This channel is distinct from the in-country asylum process and is intended for those who remain displaced outside their country of origin.

Together, the two pathways form the backbone of Canada's international protection framework, offering formal routes for people facing genuine danger regardless of where they are located when they first seek help.

UK introduces new Immigration and Asylum Bill

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has unveiled a new Immigration and Asylum Bill.

The UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, warned that widespread abuse of the country's asylum system is undermining public willingness to offer protection to genuine refugees.

She said the new move seeks to address a year-long backlog in asylum appeals by establishing a new independent appeals body.

Source: YEN.com.gh