Spain has made a conscious effort to address issues that have arisen with its ageing population over the years

The government has now approved a plan for over 500,000 undocumented workers living in the country to be issued legal status

It has also outlined the eligibility criteria and detailed how persons desirous of being granted legal status can apply for the programme

The Government of Spain has signed off on plans to allow 500,000 undocumented migrants to be given legal status.

The move by the Spanish government is aimed at ensuring these migrants can officially be integrated into the workforce of the country.

Spain, under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has given approval for 500,000 undocumented workers to be given legal status. Photo credit: Peter Unger, NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a BBC report, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, commenting on the new decision, labelled it as a necessity for Spain and an act of justice.

He said the move is aimed at “acknowledging the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives.”

The Prime Minister Sánchez emphasised the relevance and impact immigrants have played in shaping and building Spain.

He also admitted the country’s population is ageing and that these migrants are needed to sustain the economy and public services, adding that it was the right course of action for a nation which in the past has seen many of its own nationals emigrate in search of better opportunities.

The approval by Spain will benefit many Ghanaians in the country, as it is estimated that around 840,000 undocumented migrants currently live in Spain, with the vast majority being Latin American.

Details on eligibility to live in Spain

According to the Spanish government, persons eligible to be given legal status under the new plan must first meet specific

The government’s intervention will now provide a one-year renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants.

Applicants must prove that they have already lived in Spain for five years and have no criminal record.

They must also show proof of continuous residence.

The BBC reported that persons who wish to benefit from the new initiative have between 16 April and the end of June to apply

Spain approves for 500k undocumented Migrants regualarised. Phoo credit: izusek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Spain regularising undocumented migrants

Social media users have taken to the comment sections of posts shared online to express varied opinions on the matter:

Lily Icon commented:

“Pray for people from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.”

Dzəwola Dzəkenyuy Simeon:

“Some of us want to run go Spain now.”

Shobukola Lanre:

“With the second highest unemployment rate in the European Union?”

Kehinde Oluwaseye stated:

“This is surely confirmed. Fode moved last 2 months to apply for his in Spain.”

UK warns against working without legal status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has issued a stark warning, announcing its decision to go after persons in the country who do not have legal status.

The UK Home Office, the country’s government department responsible for security, immigration, and law and order, in a tweet on X on Tuesday, April 14, disclosed that persons working illegally in the UK will no longer be tolerated.

The office has announced three measures as part of efforts to crack down on the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh