Spain Signs Off on 500k Undocumented Migrants To be Given Legal Status, Application Details Emerge
- Spain has made a conscious effort to address issues that have arisen with its ageing population over the years
- The government has now approved a plan for over 500,000 undocumented workers living in the country to be issued legal status
- It has also outlined the eligibility criteria and detailed how persons desirous of being granted legal status can apply for the programme
The Government of Spain has signed off on plans to allow 500,000 undocumented migrants to be given legal status.
The move by the Spanish government is aimed at ensuring these migrants can officially be integrated into the workforce of the country.
According to a BBC report, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, commenting on the new decision, labelled it as a necessity for Spain and an act of justice.
He said the move is aimed at “acknowledging the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives.”
The Prime Minister Sánchez emphasised the relevance and impact immigrants have played in shaping and building Spain.
He also admitted the country’s population is ageing and that these migrants are needed to sustain the economy and public services, adding that it was the right course of action for a nation which in the past has seen many of its own nationals emigrate in search of better opportunities.
The approval by Spain will benefit many Ghanaians in the country, as it is estimated that around 840,000 undocumented migrants currently live in Spain, with the vast majority being Latin American.
Details on eligibility to live in Spain
According to the Spanish government, persons eligible to be given legal status under the new plan must first meet specific
The government’s intervention will now provide a one-year renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants.
Applicants must prove that they have already lived in Spain for five years and have no criminal record.
They must also show proof of continuous residence.
The BBC reported that persons who wish to benefit from the new initiative have between 16 April and the end of June to apply
Reactions to Spain regularising undocumented migrants
Social media users have taken to the comment sections of posts shared online to express varied opinions on the matter:
Lily Icon commented:
“Pray for people from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.”
Dzəwola Dzəkenyuy Simeon:
“Some of us want to run go Spain now.”
Shobukola Lanre:
“With the second highest unemployment rate in the European Union?”
Kehinde Oluwaseye stated:
“This is surely confirmed. Fode moved last 2 months to apply for his in Spain.”
UK warns against working without legal status
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has issued a stark warning, announcing its decision to go after persons in the country who do not have legal status.
The UK Home Office, the country’s government department responsible for security, immigration, and law and order, in a tweet on X on Tuesday, April 14, disclosed that persons working illegally in the UK will no longer be tolerated.
The office has announced three measures as part of efforts to crack down on the issue.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.