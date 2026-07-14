The Indian government confirmed that only two countries enjoy full visa exemption when entering India in 2026

Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens can live, work, and remain in India indefinitely, though they cannot arrive via mainland China

India separately grants Japanese citizens a visa on arrival valid for up to 30 days, making Japan the only country with that facility

The Indian government has confirmed that only two countries, Bhutan and Nepal, hold full visa exemption status for entry into India in 2026.

This grants their citizens the right to live, work, and remain in the country without any restriction on the length of their stay.

India under Narendra Modi has confirmed that only two countries, Bhutan and Nepal, hold full visa exemption status for entry into India in 2026. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the bilateral arrangements India maintains with its Himalayan neighbours, Bhutanese and Nepalese nationals require no prior authorisation before entering India and face no ceiling on how long they may stay once there.

The exemption covers employment as well, placing both nations in a category that no other country currently occupies under Indian immigration policy.

One condition for visa-free entry to India

The privilege is not entirely without qualification. Citizens of both Nepal and Bhutan who arrive from or transit through mainland China are not covered by the exemption. Those travelling via that route would need to go through standard visa procedures before entry.

The arrangement reflects the deep historical and diplomatic ties India has long maintained with its two Himalayan neighbours, underpinned by longstanding bilateral treaties that have kept borders largely open between the countries.

Japan's visa on arrival facility

Beyond the two full exemptions, India extends a more limited facility to Japanese passport holders.

Citizens of Japan may obtain a visa on arrival upon reaching India, with the permit valid for up to 30 days.

Conditions apply, however. Japanese nationals of Bangladeshi or Pakistani origin are not eligible for this facility and must obtain a standard visa before travelling to India.

No other nationality currently qualifies for India's visa on arrival scheme, making Japan the sole country with access to that particular arrangement in 2026.

The confirmation has drawn attention at a time when several nations have been making their immigration and travel rules more publicly visible, prompting travellers and analysts to compare access conditions across different passport holders worldwide.

Bahamas lists 19 nations eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bahamas had released its official eVisa online services list for 2026.

According to the list, citizens of only 19 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Caribbean island nation.

The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs' eVisa portal covers all nationalities eligible for visa-free or eVisa-processed entry and includes countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

Many African nations do not feature on the list, meaning their citizens are required to apply through the conventional visa process well in advance of any planned travel to The Bahamas.

Source: YEN.com.gh