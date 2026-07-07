National Service Personnel at DVLA charged over alleged GH¢308K MoMo theft

An NSS personnel attached to the DVLA, Ebenezer Ghartey, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transfers

Ghartey allegedly siphoned funds from his supervisor's MTN merchant account over seven weeks to buy a Hyundai Elantra, a Samsung TV, and home furniture

The court granted Ghartey GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, and he is due to reappear on 4 August 2026

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An National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel deployed to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ebenezer Ghartey, has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of stealing GH¢308,300 through a series of unauthorised Mobile Money transactions..

Presiding judge Emmanuella Sarah Asmah admitted Ghartey to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, with conditions attached to three sureties.

A National Service Personnel at the DVLA has been charged over an alleged GH¢308K MoMo theft. Photo credit: Judicial Service of Ghana.

Source: UGC

One surety is required to produce landed property valued at the bail amount, while a second must be a public servant earning no less than GH¢5,000 per month.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, Ghartey, who pleaded not guilty, is also required to report to investigators twice weekly pending his next court appearance on August 4, 2026.

How the GH¢308k MoMo theft was uncovered

According to prosecutor Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, the case came to light on May 22, 2026 when a DVLA administrative officer, who supervised Ghartey, detected an unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢3,000 from her MTN merchant account.

Records obtained from MTN traced the transaction directly to Ghartey.

A subsequent audit of the account revealed that a total of GH¢308,300 had been moved into his personal account in a series of transfers spanning March 31 to May 20, 2026.

Following his arrest by the Cantonments Police, Ghartey reportedly admitted to the offence in a caution statement.

During interrogation, he offered as justification that "he was not on salary," a reference to the unpaid nature of national service postings.

What Ghartey allegedly spent the Money on

Investigators established that the stolen funds were used to cover personal expenses including rent payments, school fees for a sibling, and the purchase of several luxury items.

Among the acquisitions traced to the stolen funds were a Hyundai Elantra saloon car, a 50-inch Samsung television, and household furniture.

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities surrounding mobile money merchant accounts in institutional settings, particularly where service personnel have access to supervisors' financial platforms without formal oversight mechanisms in place.

March 2026 NSS allowances successfully disbursed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Authority had successfully paid all service personnel their March 2026 allowances.

In a statement, the service personnel were asked to confirm with their banks if the money had been reflected.

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh