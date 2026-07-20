Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shared that she lost N5 million on her very first sports bet during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium, and the result left Destiny Etiko in an emotional state

The actress shared a heartfelt post that quickly went viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from fans across social media

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is feeling the financial sting of Spain's World Cup triumph after confessing she lost N5 million on what she described as her first-ever sports bet.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko reportedly loses N5m after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final oon July 19. Image credit: Destiny Etiko

Source: Facebook

Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, July 19, 2026, defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

While Spanish supporters celebrated wildly, the Nollywood actress was on the other end of a painful result.

Shortly after the final whistle, Destiny Etiko took to her social media page to share her devastation in blunt, unfiltered terms.

"First time betting and I lost 💔😭. Will never try it again. My 5M is gone 💔😭. In fact am done watching football. Anxiety almost killed me 💔," she wrote.

Destiny Etiko's post goes viral

The confession spread rapidly across social media, drawing hundreds of comments from fans who were equal parts sympathetic and amused.

Although the actress did not name the team she backed, her timing and the emotional weight of her words made her feelings about the outcome unmistakably clear.

Many fans advised her to stay off betting, as they claimed it was not the best habit.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that sports betting can be unpredictable, and there is no guaranteed way to win regardless of a team's form or popularity.

The Instagram post of Destiny Etiko is below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's N5m loss

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that flooded Destiny Etiko's post.

@batsonagatha wrote:

"Sorry, Argentina lost my favourite won the 🏆"

@gift.decency said:

"Chaiiii 😩😩😩5m"

@ivybeauty_official commented:

"😩Chai"

@adakarl1 reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Destiny Etiko appeals for help for colleague

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko sent a heartfelt appeal for financial assistance for her colleague Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is currently battling a severe cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional message, Anijekwu shared that her cancer has spread to her bones, leading her to urgently seek public support to cover the costs of necessary treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh