Canada's immigration authority IRCC issued a public warning about marriage fraud targeting would-be sponsors of foreign spouses

The agency flagged four specific warning signs that could indicate a relationship is being used solely to gain entry into Canada

Canadian citizens or permanent residents found in a relationship of convenience for immigration purposes risk criminal charges

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a public warning urging Canadians to exercise caution before marrying someone and sponsoring them for immigration, as concerns grow over marriage fraud targeting the country's spousal sponsorship programme.

The government agency posted the warning on its official X account, outlining four key red flags that Canadians should watch for when considering whether to sponsor a spouse or partner.

IRCC warns Canadians about marriage fraud in spousal sponsorships, highlighting key red flags and legal risks for sponsors involved in relationships of convenience. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Red flags IRCC wants sponsors to know

According to IRCC, Canadians should think carefully if they have only recently met the person they intend to marry, or if that person is pushing for a rapid marriage.

The agency also flagged a history of multiple marriages or common-law relationships as cause for concern, as well as a partner who has been reluctant to share details about their personal background or family.

The warning comes amid a broader tightening of Canada's immigration policies and reflects concerns about what officials call "relationships of convenience," defined as marriages, common-law or conjugal relationships entered into solely to allow a foreign national to obtain Canadian immigration status.

Criminal charges possible for Canadians involved

IRCC emphasised that its immigration officers receive specific training to distinguish genuine applications from fraudulent ones.

Officers use a range of tools to detect false marriages, including document verification and separate interviews conducted with both the sponsor and the applicant.

Critically, the agency made clear that the legal consequences extend beyond the foreign applicant.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents who knowingly participate in a relationship of convenience for immigration purposes may face criminal charges.

The public warning reflects a deliberate effort by Canadian authorities to shift some responsibility onto sponsors themselves, encouraging greater vigilance before entering into a spousal sponsorship arrangement rather than relying solely on officers to catch fraud at the application stage.

Below is the IRCC X post cautioning people about marriage fraud.

Canada to allow 20,000 foreign workers to relocate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Canadian government had announced a special programme to attract specific workers to the country.

For 2026, it said the One-time In-Canada Workers Initiative would bring 20,000 workers into the country by granting them permanent residency.

Source: YEN.com.gh