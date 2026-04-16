Canada Shares Details With Ghanaians & Others Applying for Citizenship

Canada has raised eyebrows in the wake of its recent announcement to the international community regarding how to become a citizen of the country

It listed the eligibility rules put in place for adults and children below the age of 18 to secure citizenship

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared their views on the announcement by the Canadian government

Persons desirous of becoming Canadian citizens have been given a boost in the wake of the statement from the government.

This comes as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s Facebook page on April, 13, 2026, issued a guide informing people who desire to become Canadian citizens about what to note.

Canada outlines measures for other nationals to be granted citizenship. Photo credit: @NurPhoto, Bernard Weil / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada then outlined eligibility requirements for both children and adults who want to become citizens of the North American country.

With this, adults who decide to become Canadian citizens must be permanent residents, must have filed income tax returns if required, must have sufficient physical presence in Canada, show proficiency in English or French, pass a citizenship test, take the oath of allegiance, and must not be under any prohibitions.

For persons below the age of 18 who also desire to become Canadian citizens, the eligibility criteria require that a child must have a Canadian parent, or the person applying for citizenship must have legal custody of the child at the time of application.

It was also stated that processing of applications usually takes up to 12 months.

Canada announces plan to slap a 5-year visa on applicants. Photo credit: @JOE KLAMAR / Getty Images, @ Cindy Ord /Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the time of writing the report, the post by IRCC on its Facebook page, which had generated a lot of reaction, was captioned:

“For many people who immigrate to Canada, becoming a Canadian citizen marks an important milestone, both in fulfilling a long-held dream and in feeling at home. Find out who can apply and how the process works.”

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to steps to gain Canadian citizenship

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions.

Mike Mapa asked:

“Do I have a chance to apply? My family lives in Toronto.”

Bimbo:

“Are you really accepting applications for Canadian citizenship?”

Tisha BabyBoo:

“Anyone from Burma is always welcome here. You can also explore refugee options. It's not that easy and not everyone is welcoming, but I feel like you should be prioritized.”

David Ardjevanidze added:

“Bring all the garbage and then tax Canadians’ exit tax when they want to leave.”

Hassan Abu Omar commented:

“Canadians need their jobs back from TFW and Indian scammers.”

Gimmi Gimmi asked:

“Why are you not conducting larger CEC draws?? People are stuck in Canada with high skills and meeting all the CEC requirements. Canadians want to see the draws going to 490. We need skilled qualified workers over low-skill refugees that keep getting their PR.”

Canada warns of 5-year ban

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has released a statement advising applicants not to trust middlemen with false promises of assisting them to move to the country.

It said no visa is guaranteed, adding that applicants are responsible for their application process.

It also announced that persons who present fake documents during the application process may be banned from entering the country for five years.

Source: YEN.com.gh