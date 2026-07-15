IRCC shared the warning on X on July 15, 2026, outlining 8 consequences for working without authorisation in Canada

Consequences range from deportation and a permanent fraud record to a 5-year ban from returning to the country

Immigrants without work permits also risk wage theft, abuse, forced labour, and damaged chances of future applications

Canada's immigration authority has issued a stark public warning to immigrants who work without proper authorisation, spelling out eight consequences that could permanently alter their futures in the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's IRCC lists eight consequences of working in Canada without a permit. Image credit: explorerdubailtd, Winnipeg Free Press

Source: UGC

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the warning on its official X account on July 15, 2026, reminding newcomers that working without a valid permit is illegal in most cases.

8 risks of working illegally in Canada

According to the post, immigrants caught working without authorisation face a range of serious repercussions.

being removed from Canada

having a permanent record of fraud with IRCC

being banned from returning to Canada for 5 years

impacting your chances of having future applications approved, including for permanent residence

facing unsafe work conditions

being a victim of wage theft

being a victim of abuse and threats

being a victim of forced or unpaid labour

The X post below has more details on the risks of working in Canada without a work permit.

Reactions to risks of illegally working in Canada

The IRCC warning drew swift and pointed responses on social media, with many immigrants sharing their frustrations about the agency's own processing delays and inconsistencies.

@LingaiG wrote:

"Many, many workers and students applied for a visa, but their applications have been stuck in endless security screening for no reason."

@Voiceout12 questioned the logic of the enforcement push:

"Well, the question is how do you track the people who are working without a permit if you can't track where those thousands of students who were issued a study permit disappeared without a trace. Let's face it, IRCC policy is a big joke!"

@A_FathersHope directed frustration at the immigration ministry:

"It's easy to warn people about breaking the rules. It's harder to explain why a father who followed every rule has been waiting over 415 days to visit his Canadian wife and three Canadian children—with no decision to this day. @CitImmCanada."

@IRCCstopsMe raised concerns about double standards in enforcement:

"You strictly enforce the rules without worrying about fulfilling your own responsibilities. My PR application was supposed to be processed within 6 months. 30 have passed, and there's been no result. I'm just building housing for you, paying for new work permits and visas."

@Michelle0517353 pointed to what they described as systemic gaps:

"Still sees most indians gets hired at most Tim Hortons and Walmart and being covered loopholes with LMIAS and Temporary Foreign Workers Programs to make more extension stays loopholes schemes."

Canada announces Permanent residence reforms, providing new pathways for international medical doctors. Photo source: Disney Junior/Rick Rowell, Raimund Linke/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada proposes new permanent-residence pathways

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's official immigration authorities have announced a series of reforms to make it significantly easier for international medical doctors to obtain permanent residence in the country.

In a press release, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, stating that the changes are designed to strengthen the stability of Canada's healthcare system.

The latest immigration reforms also aim to attract and retain qualified medical professionals from around the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh