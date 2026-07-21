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Kevin Taylor Sparks Speculation of Ghana Visit With Beach Holiday Photo, Netizens React
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Kevin Taylor Sparks Speculation of Ghana Visit With Beach Holiday Photo, Netizens React

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • US-based Ghanaian political commentator Kevin Taylor shared a photo of himself relaxing at a beachside bar with a Club Beer
  • The Loud Silence Media founder captioned the post with a cryptic message, appearing to address his critics
  • The photo has sparked speculation among followers that Kevin Taylor may have quietly returned to Ghana for a holiday

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US-based Ghanaian political commentator Kevin Taylor has set social media abuzz after sharing a vacation photo of himself, fuelling speculation that the controversial media personality may have quietly returned to Ghana.

Kevin Taylor, Ghanaian political commentator, Kevin Taylor photos, Club Beer, NDC supporter, Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor returns to Ghana, Vacation photo
Kevin Taylor sparks speculation of a secret return to Ghana with a beach holiday photo. Photo source: With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media
Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor, who runs the political commentary platform and is widely known as an ardent National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter, posted the image on Tuesday, July 1, 2026.

In the photo, the political commentator was seen seated at a beachside bar or restaurant, viewed from behind, with a Club Beer bottle and glass on a white wooden table overlooking a stretch of turquoise ocean lined with palm trees.

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Kevin Taylor shares cryptic caption

Alongside the image, Taylor, who goes by the nickname "Chairman K.T.", wrote:

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"I'm On Holidays. The Noise and Screams from the Pigs Don't Get to Me, I don't have Time!"

The remark, widely interpreted as a dig at his critics and political opponents, did little to cool the curiosity.

Instead, it amplified questions about where exactly the outspoken commentator was enjoying his break, with many followers reading the choice of Club Beer, a Ghanaian lager brewed by Accra Brewery Limited, as a telling clue.

The Facebook photo of Kevin Taylor on vacation is below:

Speculation over Kevin Taylor's possible Ghana return

Club Beer holds a strong association with Ghana, making its appearance in the photo a detail that did not go unnoticed.

Taylor is based in the United States, and any suggestion of a return, even a temporary one, carries weight given his vocal criticism of figures across Ghana's political landscape.

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The NDC online activist has been a prominent and polarising voice in Ghanaian political commentary for several years, frequently using his platform to challenge public officials and weigh in on national issues.

The outspoken political commentator recently courted attention on May 11, 2026, after he alleged that he had visited Ghana, showing a photo of a flight ticket bearing his name, destination, date of arrival, and seat number, among other details.

Since the Supreme Court, by a 4–1 decision, quashed an arrest warrant for him in July 2025, Taylor has made frequent visits to the country, sometimes with his wife, Marisa Schwartz Taylor, and their children.

Kevin Taylor's photo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdul Majeed Kantam commented:

"This place smells like Cape Coast ooooooo. KT, are you sure you are not in GH?"

KWESI TV said:

"Beer deɛ eno ni ....... Oasis beach at Cape Coast around the castle."

Franky Lucky wrote:

"So KT is in Ghana?"

Kevin Taylor eyes NPP National Chairman role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kevin Taylor's intention to contest the National Chairman Position of the New Patriotic Party, raising questions about his loyalty to the party amid a history of public dissent.

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The political commentator unveiled a campaign poster on social media, leaving many wondering if this outspoken figure will truly follow through on his intentions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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