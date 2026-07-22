Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed a petition at a Los Angeles court on July 18, 2026, targeting the late actor's widow over his estate

The brothers allege Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman has mismanaged Chadwick's estate and kept the family completely in the dark since his 2020 death

Chadwick Boseman's estate includes film royalties, intellectual property rights, and bank accounts totalling more than $3 million

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Nearly six years after the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, a courtroom battle has broken out between his brothers and his widow over who should control his estate.

Chadwick Boseman's brothers want his widow to be removed as administrator of his estate nearly 6 years after his death. Photo source: @chadwickboseman

Source: Instagram

Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed a petition at a Los Angeles court on Friday, 18 July 2026, formally requesting that Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman be stripped of her role as administrator of Chadwick's estate. The legal move was reported by TMZ on Wednesday, 23 July 2026.

What Chadwick Boseman's brothers are alleging

Court documents submitted by Kevin and Derrick paint a picture of an estate being run without transparency or family involvement. Central to their case is a 2022 court order that awarded Chadwick's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, a combined 50% share of the estate.

The remaining half was allocated to Taylor, as Chadwick passed away on 28 August 2020 without leaving a will, following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

The brothers allege that nearly four years after that ruling, Taylor has still not completed the distribution of assets, and has continued managing the estate entirely on her own without keeping the family informed or involved in any capacity.

Chadwick's estate is considerable. It covers earnings from film residuals and royalties, rights to his image and intellectual property, various investments, insurance policies, and bank accounts holding more than $3 million, as well as personal belongings.

According to Kevin and Derrick, none of the family has received any information about how these assets have been handled.

What Chadwick Boseman's family is demanding from court

The brothers are asking the court for several forms of relief. They want Taylor held in contempt for non-compliance with the 2022 order and are demanding she distribute all outstanding assets while providing a full accounting of the estate within 30 days.

They are also seeking her permanent removal as administrator, with attorney Jason Rubin proposed as her replacement.

Their petition further requests that Taylor be barred from entering into any significant contracts connected to the estate without the family's prior consent, that she hand over copies of all related agreements, and that she be required to cover the family's legal costs.

Social media reacts to Boseman's family dispute

The news drew widespread commentary online, with many weighing in on the legal and personal dimensions of the case.

MzKatBee commented:

"The law says that the WIDOW (woman who was STILL MARRIED to the deceased at the time of the death) is entitled to ALL assets…including HER kids!! Also, if he had a will & stated the same, the courts will abide by it!!"

MH_Fasa6 said:

"Yea she needs to do right by his ppls at least."

sstttitsmenow said:

"It's getting messy."

sithbaddie said:

"smh this is why you need a will."

Source: YEN.com.gh