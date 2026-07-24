The Tema Regional Police Command issued a public warning ahead of this year's Homowo Festival, putting potential troublemakers on notice

DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu flagged recurring violence linked to disputes over who holds the traditional authority to perform the kpokpoi ritual

Police said personnel will be deployed across the Tema Metropolis throughout the festival period to maintain law and order

The Tema Regional Police Command has put residents and visitors on notice that anyone who disrupts public order during this year's Homowo Festival will face prosecution, regardless of the circumstances.

Tema Regional Police Commander DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu made the declaration at a press briefing, announcing that extensive security arrangements had been made to protect all those taking part in the celebrations.

The Tema Regional Police Command issues a public warning ahead of this year's Homowo Festival. Credit: Tema Story

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Adom FM reported that DCOP Asiedu identified recurring tensions over the kpokpoi ritual as a key concern heading into the festival. The traditional food is central to Homowo observances, and disputes over which party holds the customary right to sprinkle it have repeatedly triggered confrontations in previous years.

"There have been attacks and counter-attacks and confrontations as to who sprinkles the traditional food, leading to violence and breach of the peace," he said.

Beyond chieftaincy-related friction, the Commander also singled out individuals involved in landguard activities and student conflicts, cautioning them against exploiting the festive period to settle grievances or stir trouble.

DCOP Asiedu urged all celebrants to honour the spirit of the festival by maintaining peaceful conduct throughout the period.

"We urge celebrants to avoid acts of violence, unnecessary confrontations, disorderly conduct, and activities that may endanger public safety," he said.

He confirmed that police officers would be stationed across the Tema Metropolis for the duration of the festival, with instructions to respond swiftly to any breach of the law.

The Commander made clear that the festive atmosphere would provide no cover for criminal behaviour. "The police will provide adequate security throughout the festival period and will take firm action against persons who engage in criminal conduct under the guise of festival celebrations," he stated.

What is the Homowo festival?

The Homowo Festival commemorates the resilience of the Ga ethnic group during a famine that ravaged their region and the subsequent harvest. Homowo means 'hooting at hunger'.

The festival is normally preceded by a ban on noise-making. During the ban, clapping, the use of tambourines, loudspeakers and other musical instruments is prohibited.

Funeral rites and related activities are also suspended until one week after the ban is lifted.

The Homowo Festival commemorates the resilience of the Ga people during a famine. Credit: Hugosmedia

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The period of silence leading up to the festival serves as a time of reflection before the joyous celebrations commence.

Shatta Wale performs during Homowo Festival

YEN.com.gh also reported that dancehall superstar Shatta Wale set the crowd ablaze at the 2025 Homowo Festival when he boldly performed his viral track I Am Not Going to Jail This Year.

The artiste's performance was seen as a message about some of his legal challenges, with social media users praising his stage energy and others hailing him for turning his personal issues into art.

Source: YEN.com.gh