Court Orders Extradition of Daniel Yusif, Abu Trica's Alleged Co-Conspirator, to US
- The Gbese District Court ordered the extradition of Daniel Yusif to the United States on July 24, 2026
- Yusif is the alleged co-conspirator of Abu Trica and faces an $8 million romance fraud trial in the US
- Daniel Yusif has 15 days to challenge the committal order issued by the court
A Ghanaian court has ordered the extradition of Daniel Yusif, the alleged co-conspirator of notorious fraud suspect Abu Trica, to the United States to stand trial over an $8 million romance fraud case.
The Gbese District Court issued the committal order on July 24, 2026, according to a report by TV3 Ghana.
Under the terms of the ruling, Yusif has 15 days within which he can lodge a challenge to the order before any transfer is carried out.
Daniel Yusif's alleged role in $8m fraud
Yusif is accused of working alongside Abu Trica in a romance fraud scheme that allegedly defrauded victims of $8 million.
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Romance fraud typically involves suspects building false emotional relationships with victims online before manipulating them into sending money.
The case against Yusif forms part of a broader US prosecution targeting the alleged network.
The development marks a significant step in cross-border legal cooperation between Ghana and the United States in tackling cybercrime and online fraud.
The Facebook post below provides more details on the court's order to extradite Daniel Yusif to the US.
Reactions to order for Daniel Yusif's extradition
The news drew sharp reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing a mix of surprise, sarcasm, and political commentary.
QandAslides wrote:
"Is this how easy extradition is? Wow!"
Alexis Gappy Ranks Junior commented:
"Year of extradition 😩."
Yhaw Chico said:
"And they leave Ken Ofori Atta there? No way they are extraditing this guy."
Kassim Abu Sadiq posted:
"So people can easily get a US visa like this? JM is the Hoooooo ampa."
Kwesi Deuces added:
"Life used to be sweet for these guys; now life is very sour for them."
Abu Trica pleads not guilty after extradition
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian internet personality popularly called Abu Trica, has appeared before a US Federal court after he was extradited from Ghana.
Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, to face wire fraud charges.
In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, indicated the time the flight left Ghana.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh