The best 15 UK scholarships Ghanaian students should apply for in 2025

Key takeaways

Best UK scholarships for Ghanaian students

When selecting the top UK scholarships for Ghanaian students in 2025, we considered factors such as funding coverage, eligibility criteria, and institutional reputation. We sourced information from government platforms, including Study UK and the scholarship tracking portal ScholarshipTab. The list is in no particular order.

Scholarship name Value Chevening Scholarships Fully funded Commonwealth Scholarships Fully funded Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa Fully funded Brunel GREAT scholarships £10,000 (tuition fees) Clarendon Scholarship at the University of Oxford Fully funded Gates Cambridge scholarship for African students Fully funded West Africa Postgraduate Chancellor's Scholarship £10,000 University of Birmingham Africa High Fliers Undergraduate Scholarships £5,000 The University of Strathclyde British Council GREAT Scholarships £10,000 University of Manchester Science and Engineering International Excellence Awards £5,000 University of Exeter Postgraduate Taught Scholarships £5,000 Chinese-English Translation Scholarships 2025-2026 at the University of Essex £3,000 Cambridge Trust, Toshiba Japan, and the World Graduate Scholarship Fully funded The University of Essex MBA Dean's Award 10% to 100% tuition fee discount Cambridge Opportunity and Get In Cambridge Studentships Fully funded

Top UK scholarship programs for Ghanaian students in 2025

These are the best scholarship programs for Ghanaians looking to study in the UK:

1. Chevening Scholarships

Chevening enables outstanding emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master's degrees in the UK. Photo: chevening.org (modified by author)

Type: Master's

Master's Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: 5 November 2024 (closed)

The Chevening Scholarship provides fully funded opportunities for exceptional individuals from Ghana to pursue one-year master's degrees at UK universities. The scholarship covers tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs, visa fees, and additional allowances.

Chevening scholarship requirements for Ghana

These are the Chevening scholarship requirements for Ghanaian applicants:

Applicants must be Ghanaian citizens.

Hold a bachelor's degree.

Have at least two years (2,800 hours) of work experience.

2. Commonwealth Scholarships

Type: Master's and PhD

Master's and PhD Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: October 2025

The Commonwealth Scholarship is among the fully funded UK scholarships for Ghanaian postgraduates. The prestigious programme enables talented students from Commonwealth countries to pursue higher education in the UK.

Commonwealth Scholarship eligibility for Ghanaian students

Ghanaian students applying for the Commonwealth Scholarship must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be a citizen or permanent resident of Ghana.

Hold an undergraduate honours degree with at least upper second class (2:1).

Hold a master's degree if studying for a PhD.

Must demonstrate an inability to afford UK studies without the scholarship.

Candidates must apply through a National Nominating Agency, a UK university, or an approved organisation.

3. Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa

The Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa is a postgraduate scholarship for outstanding students from West Africa. Photo: rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk (modified by author)

Type: Master's and PhD

Master's and PhD Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: 28 August 2025

The Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa is a fully funded postgraduate award for students from West African countries to pursue master's or PhD studies at the University of Oxford. Established in 2017, this scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation, £19,800 (annual stipend), and travel costs.

4. Brunel GREAT scholarships

Type: Master's

Master's Scholarship value: Partially funded £10,000 (tuition fees)

Partially funded £10,000 (tuition fees) Deadline: 16 May 2025 (closed)

The Brunel GREAT scholarships for Ghanaian postgraduate students provide £10,000 towards tuition fees only. It does not cover living expenses, travel costs, or additional allowances. These scholarships support one-year full-time master's programmes at Brunel University London.

5. Clarendon Scholarship at the University of Oxford

Type: Master's and PhD

Master's and PhD Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: 8 January 2025 (closed)

Ghanaian applicants for the Clarendon Scholarship have an exceptional opportunity to pursue graduate studies at the University of Oxford with full financial support. This prestigious scholarship covers all tuition and college fees, along with a generous living stipend (£15,009).

6. Gates Cambridge scholarship for African students

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship fully funds outstanding non-UK students for postgraduate study at the University of Cambridge. Photo: gatescambridge.org (modified by author)

Type: Master's (with exceptions) and PhD

Master's (with exceptions) and PhD Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: 8 January 2025 (closed)

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded scholarship for outstanding international students. Established in 2000 through a donation from the Bill Gates Foundation, the scholarship covers full tuition fees, a living stipend (£21,000), travel, and visa fees.

University-specific scholarships in the UK for Ghana

These are the top university-specific scholarships for Ghanaian students looking to study in the UK:

1. West Africa Postgraduate Chancellor's Scholarship 2025 at the University of Birmingham

Published: 16 June 2025

16 June 2025 Type: Master's (Postgraduate taught)

Master's (Postgraduate taught) Scholarship value: £10,000

£10,000 Deadline: 30 June 2025

The University of Birmingham is committed to academic excellence and global research. To support talented students from West Africa, the West Africa Postgraduate Chancellor's Scholarship 2025 is awarding £10,000 to select applicants from Nigeria and Ghana.

2. University of Birmingham 2025 Africa High Fliers Undergraduate Scholarships

The University of Birmingham offers scholarships to top undergraduate applicants from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. Photo: birmingham.ac.uk (modified by author)

Published: 29 May 2025

29 May 2025 Type: Undergraduate

Undergraduate Scholarship value: £5,000

£5,000 Deadline: 25 June 2025

The University of Birmingham Scholarship supports talented students from Ghana and select African countries. It offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers.

3. The University of Strathclyde British Council GREAT Scholarships 2025 for Justice and Law

Published: 12 May 2025

12 May 2025 Type: Postgraduate

Postgraduate Scholarship value: £10,000

£10,000 Deadline: 27 June 2025

The University of Strathclyde is offering four GREAT Scholarships for students from Ghana, Nigeria, India, and Pakistan. These awards support outstanding applicants pursuing postgraduate programmes in justice and law.

4. University of Manchester Science and Engineering International Excellence Awards 2025

The University of Manchester offers scholarships for international undergraduate applicants in Science and Engineering. Photo: manchester.ac.uk (modified by author)

Published: 9 May 2025

9 May 2025 Type: Undergraduate

Undergraduate Scholarship value: £5,000

£5,000 Deadline: Not specified

The University of Manchester Faculty of Science and Engineering is offering the Science and Engineering International Excellence Awards 2025. The award includes £5,000 in funding for the best-performing high school leavers from Ghana and other selected countries.

5. University of Exeter Postgraduate Taught Scholarships 2025 for Ghana

Published: 3 April 2025

3 April 2025 Type: Master's

Master's Scholarship value: £5,000

£5,000 Deadline: 31 July 2025

The University of Exeter, known for its academic excellence and strong global community, offers the Postgraduate Taught Scholarships 2025 to support international students from Ghana. This initiative provides £5,000 in funding for eligible students enrolling in a master's programme from September 2025.

6. Chinese-English Translation Scholarships 2025-2026 at the University of Essex

The Chinese-English Translation Scholarships provide financial support for international students in translation and interpreting. Photo: essex.ac.uk (modified by author)

Published: 28 January 2025

28 January 2025 Type: Master's

Master's Scholarship value: £3,000

£3,000 Deadline: 30 June 2025

The University of Essex offers the Chinese-English Translation Scholarships to support international students enrolled in its Chinese-English Translation and Interpreting programmes. This scholarship provides £3,000 in funding, helping students advance their expertise in translation studies at a globally recognised institution.

7. Cambridge Trust 2025 Toshiba Japan and the World Graduate Scholarship

Published: 7 March 2025

7 March 2025 Type: Postgraduate (PhD)

Postgraduate (PhD) Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: Not specified

The Cambridge Trust, in partnership with Toshiba, offers the Japan and the World Graduate Scholarship to support PhD candidates in the Faculty of Asian & Middle Eastern Studies. This fully funded scholarship is available to applicants whose research explores Japan's role within a broader global context.

8. The University of Essex MBA Dean's Award 2025-2026

The Essex MBA Dean's Award offers a tuition discount for self-funded MBA students starting in October 2025. Photo: essex.ac.uk (modified by author)

Published: 3 March 2025

3 March 2025 Type: MBA

MBA Scholarship value: 10% to 100% tuition fee discount

10% to 100% tuition fee discount Deadline: Not specified

The Essex Business School offers the MBA Dean's Award to support self-funded students enrolling in its MBA programme starting October 2025. The scholarship includes tuition fee discounts ranging from 10% to 100%.

9. Cambridge Opportunity Studentships and Get In Cambridge Studentships 2025

Published: 28 February 2025

28 February 2025 Type: Master's

Master's Scholarship value: Fully funded

Fully funded Deadline: Not specified

The University of Cambridge offers scholarships to support master's applicants from low-income households. These fully funded awards cover tuition fees and living expenses for eligible students set at the Home fee rate.

How can I receive a scholarship from Ghana to the UK?

Research and apply for opportunities like Chevening or GREAT Scholarships, or explore university-specific scholarships. Focus on meeting eligibility criteria, crafting a strong application and demonstrating academic excellence and English language proficiency.

How can I get a full scholarship in the UK?

Look for fully funded opportunities such as the Chevening Scholarships, Commonwealth Scholarships, and Rhodes Scholarships. Meet eligibility criteria such as academic excellence, leadership potential, or financial need.

What scholarships are available for Ghanaian students to study abroad?

Commonwealth Scholarship, Chevening Scholarship, and the Fulbright Foreign Student Program are among the available Ghanaian-friendly scholarships.

Which is a fully funded scholarship for African students in the UK?

Fully funded UK scholarships for African students include the Commonwealth, Chevening, Rhodes, and Cambridge Africa Changemakers scholarships (for postgraduate students).

UK scholarships for Ghanaian students in 2025 include government, university, and prestigious awards. Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships offer full funding, while university-specific scholarships provide partial tuition support. Rhodes and GREAT Scholarships help exceptional students access top-tier UK institutions.

