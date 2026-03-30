An announcement by the US to persons living in the country without legal status has triggered reactions online

This comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced a financial package for those who want to leave the country

Social media users who took to the comment section have shared varied opinions on the announcement by the US

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The US has set social media ablaze with its latest announcement regarding ongoing efforts to remove illegal immigrants from the country.

This time, the country has reminded persons without status that it has introduced a program to allow illegal immigrants to voluntarily leave the country.

The US announces a package for migrants who want to exit the country. Photo credit: @Pakin Songmor, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post on March 26, the Department of Homeland Security indicated that participants will be given a free flight home.

Additionally, an amount of $2,600, equivalent to about ₵29,000, will be given to each person as an incentive.

For persons who volunteer to leave the country under the initiative, the Department of Homeland Security announced that participants will be forgiven and not fined.

The US Embassy issues a warning to Ghana regarding dos and don'ts when travelling to the country.

Source: Getty Images

The statement concluded by announcing that persons who take advantage of the initiative could use the CBP Mobile App to facilitate the process.

“HOMESICK? Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport. The Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines, and a $2,600 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status through the CBP Home Mobile App,” the post read.

At the time of writing, the post had racked up over 1,000 likes and 500 comments.

Below is the Facebook post

Social media reacts to offer for self-deportation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the offer by the US government to immigrants without legal status.

Rebekah Egresites stated:

“Can I give up my citizenship and pick one of these countries?”

Elizabeth Anderson opined:

“Is there a statute of limitations? My family came over on the Mayflower. Can I cash in on a trip to England, or should it be to the Netherlands?”

Angelique Verbarg added:

“Is it possible to renounce my US citizenship and seamlessly trade it for the UK or Germany?”

Jennifer Knoll opined:

“Yes. My grandparents were born in Italy, where they defeated fascism in the 1940s. Now that it’s here in the USA, may I defect to Italy please?”

Gretchen McDonough wrote:

“I AM homesick... can you give me back my country, please and thank you? And maybe my Constitution and Bill of Rights too while you’re at it?”

US Embassy transitions to new website

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra in 2024 moved to a new visa services provider.

The move marked the end of access to the previous website and services, which were discontinued in August 2024.

Applicants could visit the new website to create an account, which would be used to update preferences.

Source: YEN.com.gh