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US Issues Update to Illegal Immigrants, Including Ghanaians, on Benefits of Self-Deportation
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US Issues Update to Illegal Immigrants, Including Ghanaians, on Benefits of Self-Deportation

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • The US has reminded illegal foreigners about the Trump administration's efforts to remove them from the country
  • It explained the options available to persons who voluntarily wish to self-deport and the benefits of doing so
  • Netizens have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the government's decision to offer illegal immigrants a chance to self-deport

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The United States has shared an update to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, regarding ongoing efforts to rid the country of illegal immigrants.

This comes after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a Facebook post on June 17, highlighted the need for illegal foreign nationals in the country to consider the option of self-deportation.

US, Ghana, Embassy, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Students, Visa, Trump Deportation, Self Deport, Illegal Foreigners
The US, under Donald Trump, sends a message to illegals in the country on the need to self-deport. Photo credit: BASTIEN OHIER/Waldemarus/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Details of self-deporting from the US

ICE explained that choosing to self-deport allows illegal migrants the opportunity to adequately prepare for their departure.

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With this option, they can bid farewell to work colleagues, friends, and family members.

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It concluded by stating that ICE officials may not afford illegal migrants that courtesy if they are apprehended.

"Everyone’s self-deportation process is different. You may want to let your employer, your friends and your family know you’re leaving. You may also want to pack belongings or make living arrangements for the next phase of your journey.Remember, if ICE officials arrest you, you may not have an opportunity to do any of these things." the post read

US offers financial package for self-deportation

In March this year, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that each person who voluntarily leaves the country would receive $2,600 (approximately GH¢29,000) as an incentive.

It said that illegal migrants who choose to leave the country on their own initiative would not face fines for failing to depart.

The statement concluded by announcing that persons who take advantage of the initiative could use the CBP Home Mobile App to facilitate the process.

“HOMESICK? Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport. The Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines, and a $2,600 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status through the CBP Home Mobile App,” the post read

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US, Ghana, Embassy, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Students, Visa, Virginia E. Palmer
The US Embassy issues a warning to Ghana regarding dos and don'ts when travelling to the country.
Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the post had garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 900 comments.

Below is ICE's Facebook post announcing the self-deportation initiative.

Reactions to US update on self-deportation

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the statement made by ICE.

Cruz Ruiz opined:

"You can deport me if you give me a passport from Mexico. I’ll work remotely and enjoy my early retirement lol."

Joseph Gonzalez Badillo asked:

"I am Puerto Rican. Can I get deported and come back for free, at least a one-way flight?"

Juan Torres opined:

"I have like six cousins back already since November of last year."

Mario Chapin stated:

"The only ones who should be telling you that are Native Americans; otherwise, any good-for-nothing who doesn't work is also an immigrant."

Manny Leal wrote:

"Thank you so much for this information. I was completely clueless about how to even initiate the process."

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King Kubala deported to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Offeh, a young Ghanaian who labelled himself as King Atehene, the King of Kubala, had been deported.

In a video, he expressed his displeasure about being deported from Scotland.

He accused the Scottish authorities of being afraid of him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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