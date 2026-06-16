The late Avinu Innocentia was a Level 200 UCC student studying Human Resource Management

She was known on TikTok as Centia Aura and also worked as a nail technician

The Dzodze native was a Ketu North scholarship beneficiary under MP Eric Edem Agbana

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The death of Avinu Atsufui Innocentia has left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

The 20-year-old University of Cape Coast (UCC) student had built a reputation as a bright young woman who combined academics, entrepreneurship and content creation.

Avinu Innocentia's journey: School, business and scholarship support. Image credit: Innocentia

Source: TikTok

Her tragic death has since sparked nationwide conversations, with many people wanting to know more about the life she lived before the incident.

Avinu Innocentia's education

Avinu Innocentia was a Level 200 student at the University of Cape Coast, where she was pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Human Resource Management.

Before gaining admission to UCC, she attended Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO), where she studied General Arts and completed her secondary education in 2023.

Her educational journey reflected a young woman determined to create opportunities for herself through hard work and learning.

Avinu Innocentia's content creation career

Beyond academics, Innocentia was well known on TikTok, where she built a growing audience under the name Innocentia.

She regularly shared lifestyle, entertainment and promotional content, earning recognition among her followers for her creativity and vibrant personality.

Her growing influence on social media led to collaborations with brands and businesses. She featured in promotional campaigns and advertisements for Pizza Man, Chicken Man and Baj Technologies, helping the companies connect with younger audiences through digital content.

Watch a TikTok video of Innocentia Avuni below:

Many of her followers have since returned to her social media pages to pay tribute and share messages of condolence.

Avinu Innocentia's nail business

Innocentia was also an entrepreneur.

Alongside her studies and content creation activities, she worked as a nail technician and operated her own nail business known as Centia Aura. The venture reflected her desire to be financially independent while pursuing her university education.

Friends and admirers have described her as hardworking, ambitious and focused on building a future for herself.

Scholarship beneficiary from Ketu North

One of the achievements that stood out in Innocentia's life was her inclusion in the Ketu North Scholarship Scheme.

The initiative, sponsored by Ketu North MP Eric Edem Agbana, supports brilliant but needy students from the constituency.

Innocentia, a native of Dzodze in the Volta Region, was selected as a beneficiary due to her academic promise. Following her death, the MP revealed that he knew her personally and had last met her during a scholarship award ceremony in March 2026.

A life full of promise

Although her life was tragically cut short, Innocentia left an impression on many people through her studies, business ventures and social media presence.

From SOGASCO to UCC, from content creation to entrepreneurship, she represented a generation of young Ghanaians determined to pursue their dreams.

Today, many remember Avinu Innocentia not only for the tragedy surrounding her death, but also for the ambition, talent and potential she displayed throughout her life.

Sad reactions trail UCC student Avinu Innocentia's final social media post, as police investigate her unexpected death. Image credit: Innocentia

Source: TikTok

Avinu Innocentia's last TikTok post resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Avinu Innocentia's last TikTok post was shared just a day before she was reported missing.

The UCC student appeared cheerful as she joined friends in a lighthearted advert-style video.

The comments section was flooded with emotional tributes and messages of disbelief.

Source: YEN.com.gh