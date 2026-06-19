An announcement by Immigration , Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for nationals in the country has sparked reactions

It opened up to foreign nationals on temporary residency who may wish to change their status to remain, and they must adhere to

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared their views on the move by IRCC

The Canadian government has made an announcement to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, who are currently in the country as temporary residents.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a Facebook post on June 18, 2026, advised foreign nationals who are living, studying, or working in the country to check their status expiry dates.

Canada, under the leadership of Mark Carney, makes to persons temparaty residnts seeking to remain longer on the coutry. Photo credit: Conor O'Mearain, Lajst/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency stated that persons who plan to stay longer should apply early to remain in Canada before their permits expire.

“If you’re in Canada as a temporary resident (living, studying or working), check your status expiry date. If you plan to stay longer, apply to extend or change your status before it expires,” the post read.

Canada announces job opportunities

The country has meanwhile announced its decision to attract professionals from certain sectors to relocate and work in Canada in 2026.

The initiative, which falls under the Express Entry category, is aimed at filling labour shortages in certain areas.

“Canada is seeking top talent, including medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience, workers with French-language proficiency, health care and social services professionals, tradespersons, educators, professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations, and professionals in transport occupations.”

At the time of writing, the IRCC post on extending temporary residence had generated over 900 likes and 50 comments.

Canada announces moves aimed at employing more foreign skilled workers. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Below is the Facebook post by IRCC on temporary residents in Canada.

Reactions to Canada seeking foreign skilled workers

Netizens who took to the comments section of the IRCC post gave varied opinions on the disclosure from the North American country.

YEN.com.gh has sampled some of the online reactions below:

Tony Gold stated:

"Reduce the language band score barriers and make it a fixed overall score instead of requiring equal component scores…"

Rebecca Bellaisa stated:

"Or… bring the manners and culture that make Canada better back to your home…"

Russell Desjarlais stated:

"So just apply and you can stay lol, our tough immigration system."

Brian McCready wrote:

"So you make it sound like you actually follow up with these people. Yeah… okay."

Manpreet Singh stated:

"What if you don't give decisions on applications for over a year? Wait indefinitely?"

German Embassy announces job opportunities

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the German Embassy announced job vacancies for interested Ghanaians.

The embassy is seeking to employ a Foreign Language Assistant on a full-time basis, outlining the role and requirements.

To be eligible for the position, applicants should have excellent written and spoken German (B2 level or higher) and English (C1 level or higher).

Additionally, interested applicants should be well-versed in Microsoft Office, have at least a Senior High School certificate, and have administrative work experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh