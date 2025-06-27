The government has said 188 Ghanaians are on a US deportation list following the immigration crackdown

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghana is working closely with US authorities on the matter

Ablakwa also confirmed that Ghana may also face visa sanctions from the US following its inclusion on a watchlist

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghana has been formally notified of the list and is working closely with US authorities to ensure a humane and orderly repatriation process.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghana has been formally notified of the list and is working closely with US authorities to ensure a humane and orderly repatriation process.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government is working with the Trump administation on the deportations. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Earlier, the government noted that some 160 Ghanaians were expected to be deported, also with discreet integration.

“Our embassies in New York and Washington are cooperating with US counterparts, and travel certificates are being promptly issued.”

“This will be done discreetly to protect their dignity, especially since many are returning under distressing circumstances—some without personal belongings or savings.”

Visa sanction fears for Ghana

Ghana may also face visa sanctions from the US following its inclusion on a US State Department watchlist due to a rising rate of student visa overstays.

The Trump administration is considering restricting Ghanaians from travelling to the US, along with 35 other nationalities.

Ablakwa stated that US authorities had formally notified the Ghanaian government, citing a 21% student visa overstay rate.

“The issue has created considerable anxiety, and that report came to all of us as a surprise."

While acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, Ablakwa assured that Ghana is not being grouped with countries facing sanctions for more severe violations such as terrorism.

The Washington Post first reported that a State Department memo was sent to US diplomats who work with the countries.

The countries facing scrutiny in the memo inculde Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Democratic Republic of Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Nigeria; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.

Recently, Ghana’s neighbour to the East, Togo, was among 19 countries slapped with travel restrictions by the Trump administration.

African Union Commission reacts to travel restrictions

The African Union Commission expressed concern about the new travel restrictions on nationals from several African countries.

In a statement, the African Union Commission appealed for a balanced and evidence-based approach, while acknowledging the US’s sovereign right to protect its borders and ensure citizen security.

The African Union Commission, led by its Chairperson, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, responds to Donald Trump's US travel ban on some African countries.

The African Union Commission expressed concerns that the travel restrictions could harm connections between individuals, educational exchanges, business relations, and overall diplomatic ties between the US and Africa.

FBI warns students from Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI has sounded a caution to Ghanaian and international students currently studying in the US.

The law enforcement agency has warned that these students have now become targets for scammers in the country.

An FBI agent in Seattle, Ethan Via, who spoke in an interview with Fox News, said scammers are now targeting international students by exploiting their immigration status for financial gain.

