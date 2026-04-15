Janet Nabla has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of poor governance, arguing that the party has failed to live up to its promises

Speaking on Joy Prime on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, she claimed the NDC has lost the moral authority to accuse the NPP of corruption

Janet also alleged inflated costs in road contracts and urged the government to focus on delivering its promises rather than attacking the NPP

Janet Nabla, the presidential candidate of the People’s National Party (PNP), has slammed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she describes as poor management of the country.

The outspoken female politician claimed that the NDC, while in opposition, strongly criticised the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, only to come into power and do worse.

PNP's presidential candidate, Janet Nabla, claims the NDC is more corrupt than the NPP. Photo credit: Janet Asana Nabla/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Joy Prime on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Janet said the NDC has lost its moral authority to accuse the NPP of being corrupt.

Without presenting a shred of evidence, the PNP presidential candidate labelled the ruling party as the most corrupt in the country.

“Ghanaians voted out the NPP because they did not perform. You came into office and you are performing worse than the NPP... when we say it, you call them corrupt. I challenge you to call them corrupt. There is no NDC member who has the moral authority to call the NPP corrupt,” she claimed.

She further claimed that corruption has worsened under the leadership of President John Mahama than what existed during former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime.

“If the NPP were thieves, then you are armed robbers. If they were armed robbers, then you are state bandits,” she said.

Janet also made allegations of inflated contracts in road construction under the NDC administration.

“How can a road that was constructed, and you are coming to do maintenance or rehabilitation on it, something that costs 10 million, and you are charging 30 million cedis, and yet you say the NPP were corrupt?” she questioned.

She subsequently urged the government to focus on delivering on its promises to the people instead of constantly accusing the NPP of being corrupt.

“As we speak now, you have not been able to implement any of your policies. Stop talking about the NPP. We voted them out; you are in power now and you are performing worse,” she added.

The EOCO reportedly storms former GIHOC boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s residence while he is not at home. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

EOCO storms Kofi Jumah’s residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a team from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) reportedly raided the Kumasi residence of former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Paul Yandoh, claimed that EOCO stormed Jumah’s residence in his absence.

Jumah is under investigation over alleged financial irregularities and procurement breaches during his time as the MD of GIHOC.

Although no formal charges have been levelled against him, the allegations relate to the awarding of some questionable contracts, asset management, and the financial management of GIHOC under Jumah's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh