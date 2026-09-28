Carlos Queiroz has issued a direct message to Black Stars supporters ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia

Ghana head into the Group C clash without key players, with Alexander Djiku being the latest to withdraw from the squad

The Black Stars are seeking their first points of the qualifying campaign after a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire last Thursday

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has urged Ghanaian supporters to rally behind the players selected for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia rather than focus on those unavailable, as the team bids to recover from a damaging opening defeat.

The Group C encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium carries added urgency after Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24, leaving the four-time African champions yet to register a point in their qualifying campaign.

AFCON 2027 Qualifier: Carlos Queiroz Sends Strong Message to Ghana Fans Ahead of Gambia Clash. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz issues direct warning to supporters

Queiroz was unambiguous in his message to fans planning to attend the fixture.

"It's better to stay home if you're coming to the stadium to complain about players that are not here instead of supporting those that are here," the Portuguese coach said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The Black Stars have been weakened by a number of significant absences ahead of the international window, with Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo all unavailable.

Queiroz has brought in replacements as he prepares for his first competitive home fixture since beginning his second spell in charge of the national team.

What is at stake for the Black Stars?

Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 GMT, and Queiroz is counting on a supportive home atmosphere to help his side respond to the setback in Bouaké.

Three points against The Gambia would hand Ghana their first points in Group C and provide a timely lift to their qualification bid.

The stakes extend beyond this single match. Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, ending a streak of more than two decades of consecutive tournament appearances.

A second successive absence from the continental showpiece would represent a significant low point for Ghanaian football, making Tuesday's fixture one of the more consequential home qualifiers the Black Stars have faced in recent years.

Djiku ruled out of Ghana vs Gambia clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Djiku will miss Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against The Gambia.

The experienced defender had hoped to recover in time for Tuesday’s Group C clash but has now been officially ruled out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh