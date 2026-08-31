A man identified as Salma Al Faris accused Tamale Teaching Hospital of failing to provide emergency support during his brother's dialysis session

Sumaila Amadu, who suffered from chronic kidney disease, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, during a routine evening dialysis session at the hospital's Renal Clinic

The deceased's brother indicated that a power outage struck the facility mid-session, and the hospital's standby generator was not functioning at the time

A Ghanaian man has publicly blamed the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for the death of his brother, alleging that a power outage during a dialysis session, combined with a non-functional standby generator and no available oxygen, left the patient unable to survive.

A man accuses Tamale Teaching Hospital after his brother died during dialysis due to a power outage and a non-functional generator. Image credit: Salman Al Faris/FB, Tetiana Kitura/iStock

Source: UGC

Salma Al Faris shared the account of his brother's final hours in a Facebook post on August 29, 2026, days after Sumaila Amadu died at the hospital's Renal Clinic on Tuesday, August 25.

Sumaila had been living with chronic kidney disease and depended on dialysis twice a week to stay alive.

What Happened on the Night Sumaila Died

According to Salma Al Faris, Sumaila arrived at the TTH Renal Clinic for his scheduled evening dialysis session.

The brother said he spoke with Sumaila by phone at around 9:00 p.m., when Sumaila confirmed the session had begun. A follow-up call at approximately 10:20 p.m. indicated that dialysis was still in progress.

Within the next 25 minutes, however, the family received alarming news.

They were informed that a power outage had hit the facility, that Sumaila was struggling to breathe, and that the hospital's standby power plant had failed to kick in.

The family was also told there was no oxygen available at the renal clinic at that time.

Sumaila fought to breathe but did not survive the ordeal, according to his brother's account.

The post, shared on Instagram by Pulse Ghana on August 30, 2026, drew swift and widespread reactions from Ghanaians who expressed grief, anger, and frustration over the state of the country's health infrastructure.

The Instagram post below provides details about the death of the young man at Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Reactions trail dumsor incident

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the responses from social media:

joe.six\_shared:

"This happens entirely too often."

mirror1gh wrote:

"But hospital 🏥 without standby generator how."

fionaobeng shared:

"Family should sue the state..... too many unnecessary deaths due to negligence."

joy\_cee\_lifestyle added:

"Why are we still complaining of dumsor when we can highly rely on solar panels or photovoltaic panels to get free electricity.. we Ghanaians are still slumbering."

i\_am\_timeless1 wrote:

"You see the health sector in this country? It's only God that is saving all of us. The people in charge of our lives are very unserious 😭."

ECG has planned maintenance work that will result in temporary power interruptions from the week starting August 31. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

ECG announces schedule for 8-hour maintenance dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced planned maintenance works across the country that will result in temporary power interruptions from the week starting August 31.

The power distributor issued notices over the weekend indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

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Source: YEN.com.gh