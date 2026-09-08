Sarkodie has responded to Stonebwoy's lengthy X post, denying he ever said artistes should only play along when it benefits them and questioning why Stonebwoy connected the post to himself

He revealed that his first question to Stonebwoy on their phone call was what his actual problem was, insisting he has never shaded him in any post

Sarkodie maintained that he was the one who called to invite Stonebwoy to his RAH show, arguing this proves he holds no ill will despite the tension

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has fired back at Stonebwoy following a lengthy X post in which the dancehall star accused him of failing to uphold principle within the music industry.

Sarkodie responds to Stonebwoy's lengthy X post, denying he ever shaded him and insisting he called to invite him to his RAH show. Image credit: Sarkodie/Stonebwoy.

Source: Twitter

On the afternoon of September 9, 2026, Stonebwoy took to X to directly address Sarkodie, tagging his handle in a lengthy post that quickly caught fire online.

He referenced a phone call the two reportedly had after his BHIM Festival show at OVO Arena Wembley, describing it in detail before questioning the sincerity behind a recent video Sarkodie had posted.

Stonebwoy went on to accuse Sarkodie of believing artistes should only align with one another when it benefits them, a claim he said was evident from their private conversation.

He closed the post insisting that without principle, advice from a fellow artiste amounts to nothing more than personal opinion.

It spread quickly across Ghanaian social media, with fans taking sides even before Sarkodie had responded.

Sarkodie firmly denies shading Stonebwoy in response

Sarkodie broke his silence hours later, denying Stonebwoy's characterisation of their conversation and insisting the first question he had put to him on the call was what his actual problem was.

He wrote:

"A lot to unpack here, but first things first there's no need to say something I never said that artistes should play along so far as it benefits them. The first thing I asked you when we got on that call, and I still want to ask, is 'What is your problem?' If, for any reason, you connected that post to yourself, that should tell me how you feel about everything else."

He went further, maintaining that he has never made a post aimed at shading Stonebwoy and that he only responds to claims when they come directly from the person involved rather than from fan speculation.

He added:

"First off, there's no post I've made in my life trying to shade you, and I don't respond when fans want to make connections because I only care about your opinion, not what someone else makes it seem. My G, let me say it again, just as I said on the phone there's nothing in this industry I take to heart when I have real situations in real life to worry about."

Sarkodie closed out his response by pointing to his own gesture of reaching out to Stonebwoy as proof of where he stood.

He wrote:

"If I had any issues with you, I wouldn't have been the one to pick up the phone, call you, and invite you to my RAH show. You hang out with people who have disrespected me, but there's no way I would assume that means you support their disrespect towards me, because you have nothing to do with it. Yet you seem to feel I owe you something that simply doesn't exist."

Sarkodie's response to Stonebwoy's earlier criticism is below.

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Sarkodie Rivalry Explained

The current friction traces back to late May 2026, shortly after Sarkodie and Shatta Wale made a surprise joint appearance at Kweku Smoke's concert in London.

Stonebwoy posted a cryptic message on X describing certain friendships in the industry as built on "interests and timing" rather than genuine affection, calling it a "convenient friendship."

Although he did not name anyone directly, many fans linked the comment to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale given the timing, and Sarkodie later addressed it in an interview, maintaining that Stonebwoy had not mentioned his name.

Weeks later, the tension extended to Shatta Wale directly, after he claimed on The Honest Bunch podcast that Stonebwoy used to call him "Daddy" early in his career and that his attitude changed once he gained recognition.

Stonebwoy fired back on X, referencing a recent hug between them and accusing Shatta Wale of lying, a post that went viral and split reactions along fan lines.

That exchange came just months after the two had shared an unexpected embrace at a Black Stars fundraising event in March 2026, a moment triggered by President John Mahama that briefly raised hopes of a lasting truce.

Stonebwoy Teases Shatta Wale's Concert Security

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Stonebwoy had earlier teased Shatta Wale over security arrangements at his BHIM Festival, poking fun at how tightly organised his own concerts were by comparison.

The remarks added another layer to the pair's long-running back-and-forth, even as talk of reconciliation continued to surface between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh