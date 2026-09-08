Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke visited the Mother and Child Centre of Holy Family Hospital in Berekum on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Kweku Smoke made the trip alongside the Berekumhene, interacting with staff, new mothers and healthcare workers during the visit

Beyond the main donation, the rapper distributed personal cash gifts to new mothers and hospital staff at the facility

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Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has donated GH¢20,000 to the Mother and Child Centre of the Holy Family Hospital in Berekum, directing financial support towards a facility that serves mothers, children and healthcare workers in the Bono Region.

Kweku Smoke donates GH¢20,000 to the mother and child centre at Holy Family Hospital in Berekum. Image credit: Kweku Smoke, YFM

Source: Facebook

The visit took place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with the Berekumhene accompanying Kweku Smoke during the outreach.

The Ghanaian rapper presented a cheque to the centre and engaged directly with staff and beneficiaries during his time at the facility.

Kweku Smoke's Berekum Hospital visit

The financial contribution is intended to strengthen the centre's capacity to deliver essential care to mothers and children.

In addition to the institutional donation, Kweku Smoke distributed personal cash gifts to new mothers receiving care at the facility, as well as to members of staff in recognition of their work.

The presence of the Berekumhene alongside the rapper lent added weight to the occasion, reflecting the significance attached to the gesture within the community.

Support beyond the donation

For the healthcare workers and mothers who received the support, the rapper's appearance carried meaning beyond the monetary value of the gifts.

The visit served as a direct acknowledgement of the roles they play in caring for families in the Berekum community.

Kweku Smoke's donation forms part of a broader pattern of Ghanaian entertainers channelling their resources towards social causes, using their public profiles to direct attention to institutions and communities that require support.

The X video of Kwaku Smoke is below.

Ibrahim Mahama donated old jet as ambulance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ibrahim Mahama's recent acquisition of a $56 million Bombardier Global 6500 private jet and his decision to donate his previous aircraft for use as an emergency air ambulance in Ghana.

This notable gesture underscores Mahama's commitment to contributing to public welfare, transforming a luxury asset into a vital resource for the nation's healthcare needs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh