Dancehall star Stonebwoy took to X to directly address Sarkodie, revisiting a private phone call between them that reportedly lasted more than an hour and touched on industry behaviour

The post reopens a months-long tension between the two stars, one that first flared up after Stonebwoy's "convenient friendship" comment back in May 2026

This is not the first time Stonebwoy has fired off a pointed public message at a fellow artiste, having clashed with Shatta Wale in a similarly public fashion in July 2026

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has directly addressed his colleague Sarkodie in a lengthy post on X, reigniting a tension between the two that has simmered for months.

Stonebwoy addresses Sarkodie directly in a lengthy X post, reigniting months of tension between the two Ghanaian stars. Image credit: Stonebwoy/Sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time the two award-winning artistes have found themselves at the centre of an online storm.

The current friction traces back to late May 2026, shortly after Sarkodie and Shatta Wale made a surprise joint appearance at Kweku Smoke's concert in London.

Stonebwoy posted a cryptic message on X describing certain friendships in the industry as built on "interests and timing" rather than genuine affection, calling it a "convenient friendship" and adding that "even the devil hates that."

Although he did not name anyone directly, many fans linked the comment to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale given the timing.

Sarkodie responded days later with his own cryptic post referencing forgiveness, before eventually addressing the matter in an interview, where he maintained that Stonebwoy had not mentioned his name and that he did not want to respond based on speculation.

The tension appeared to cool over the following months as both artistes went on to headline major shows, with Stonebwoy making history in August 2026 as the first Ghanaian act to headline London's OVO Arena Wembley with his BHIM Festival.

Sarkodie, meanwhile, has been preparing to take his own Rapperholic concert to the UK.

Stonebwoy's latest post suggests the underlying issue between the two was never fully resolved, despite the private conversations both artistes appear to have had since the saga began.

Stonebwoy fires shot at Sarkodie directly

In the opening part of his post on X, Stonebwoy recounted the phone calls he says passed between the two of them following their respective shows.

He wrote that after Sarkodie's RAH show in the UK, he called the next day to congratulate him, and after his own OVO show, Sarkodie posted a second video online whose intended message he could not explain.

Stonebwoy wrote:

"After your RAH show in the UK, I called you the next day to congratulate you and we spoke for 10 minutes+. After my OVO — you posted the second video on social media... Whatever message you meant to send across, only you can explain."

In the second part, Stonebwoy detailed a longer call the two had, in which Sarkodie reportedly laid out his own view of how the industry works.

He wrote:

"You called back immediately. I missed it, but I called you back after, and we spoke for more than an hour on industry, behaviors, and perspectives. You were very clear about how no artiste could be 'forced' to uphold any form of principle... Standing on just these 2 videos for now, I believe this tweet of yours has been equally considered. And you will agree that without PRINCIPLE, advice is an OPINION."

Stonebwoy's lengthy X post directed at Sarkodie is below.

Stonebwoy Teases Shatta Wale's Concert Security

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Stonebwoy had earlier teased Shatta Wale over security arrangements at his BHIM Festival, poking fun at how tightly organised his own concerts were by comparison.

The remarks added another layer to the pair's long-running back-and-forth, even as talk of reconciliation continued to surface between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh