Kwaku Manu has opened up about the recent changes in his once-close bond with Charly D

The actor said Charly D told him her boyfriend was uncomfortable with their closeness

He explained how their movie scenes, work schedule and her Dubai trading affected their projects

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Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has broken his silence on the recent development surrounding his close bond with actress and entrepreneur Charlotte, popularly known as Charly D.

Kwaku Manu opens up about a warning from Charly D’s boyfriend about their closeness. Image credit Charly D, Kwaku Manu

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview on Angel FM, the Kumawood actor explained that Charly D informed him that her boyfriend was uncomfortable with the closeness between them.

According to Kwaku Manu, the conversation happened while he and Charly D were working together on the Love Bondage movie project.

Charly D's boyfriend raised concerns

Kwaku Manu explained that Charly D approached him and disclosed that her boyfriend was unhappy about their bond, particularly some of the things they did while working together.

Kwaku Manu said:

"I was there, and she approached me and said that her boyfriend said he was not in support of the bond between us. She has her good boyfriend, and he was not liking it."

The actor indicated that the development affected their work and ultimately forced him to cut their project short.

He also explained that working with Charly D had already required some flexibility because of her busy schedule as a businesswoman.

According to him, Charly D sells breakfast in the morning, making it difficult for her to dedicate that period to their movie projects. As a result, they usually worked together whenever she had some free time.

Dubai business changed their working arrangement

Kwaku Manu further stated that things became different when Charly D started travelling to Dubai for trading purposes.

He suggested that the change in her schedule, coupled with concerns raised by her boyfriend, made it increasingly difficult for them to continue working together as they previously did.

The Kumawood actor also addressed their closeness, which had sparked widespread dating rumours on social media.

According to Kwaku Manu, Charly D told him that her boyfriend was particularly uncomfortable with their kissing scenes in movies and the close bond they displayed publicly.

Their friendship had attracted considerable attention after numerous photos and videos showed them spending time together, travelling and sharing affectionate moments.

Kwaku Manu's latest explanation therefore sheds more light on what reportedly caused the noticeable change in their once highly publicised bond.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Rather than confirming a romantic fallout between himself and Charly D, the actor's account suggested that boundaries in her existing relationship played a major role in the changes fans eventually noticed between them.

Kwaku Manu denies Charly D dating rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwaku Manu's disclosure regarding his relationship with actress Charly D, putting to rest swirling dating rumours.

Their enduring friendship, often misinterpreted due to their on-screen chemistry and social media interactions, showed a deeper connection based on trust and respect—one that has captivated fans eager for clarity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh