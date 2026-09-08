Kumawood actor and comedian Oteele publicly declared his intention to bring his wife back after she allegedly left him for a man living abroad

The actor said on September 8, 2026, that he was prepared to go to extraordinary lengths, including going "under the sea and beyond," to reclaim his marriage

Oteele's comments drew widespread backlash on social media, with many questioning his true motivations for wanting his wife's return

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Kumawood actor Oteele has made a strong vow to bring his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, back after announcing that she has allegedly left him for a man living abroad following his leaked private video.

Kumawood actor Oteele vows to win his wife back to shame critics as his marriage crisis deepens. Image credit: Oteele

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on September 8, 2026, the actor, who has been speaking openly about the challenges surrounding his marriage, disclosed that he is determined to do everything within his power to have his wife return to him.

Oteele vows to bring wife back

According to Oteele, he is prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to achieve his goal.

He suggested that if bringing his wife back requires him to go “under the sea and beyond,” he would be willing to do so.

Oteele further indicated that his determination is partly motivated by a desire to silence and embarrass people who have criticised him over the breakdown of his marriage.

The actor appears determined to prove his critics wrong, insisting that he will eventually bring his wife back despite the current situation.

Oteele's remark sparks outrage online

His latest comments, however, have sparked outrage on social media, with many people questioning the reason behind his strong vow.

Some social media users have expressed concern that Oteele’s decision appears to be driven more by the desire to prove a point to his critics than by genuine feelings for his wife.

According to some of the reactions, if Oteele truly wants his wife back, his focus should be on resolving whatever issues caused her to leave rather than using her return as a way of embarrassing those who have criticised him.

Oteele first gained public attention over his marital troubles after a private video of him was leaked, an incident that he has suggested played a significant role in the breakdown of his marriage.

The TikTok video of Oteele is below.

Reactions to Oteele's remark

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments, and below are some of the reactions.

@Maaman Princess Zahra commented:

"To shame us but not to correct your mistakes."

@Impressive_gh wrote:

"He will do anything for his wife to come back, not because he wants to ooo but rather to shame some people, Wei."

@Belson remarked:

"So it's not because you love her?"

@akosuahboatemaah8 added:

"It means u don't love her, you just want to prove a point 😏."

Oteele's team reacts to getting wife arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the controversy surrounding Kumawood actor Oteele and allegations involving his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, being arrested in relation to a leaked private video.

The unfolding saga ignited strong responses from family members and fans, raising pressing questions about privacy and personal accountability in the public eye.

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Source: YEN.com.gh